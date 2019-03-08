Weston AFC women put in encouraging display despite loss to Oldland Abbotonians

Action from Weston Ladies league game with Oldlands Abbotonians. Archant

Weston AFC Women faced Oldland Abbotonians for the second time in three weeks at the weekend and, after a 10-1 loss previously, were in for a tough game on the 3G pitch behind the The Optima Stadium.

The Seagulls maintained a strong work ethic in the first half, with no goals conceded in the first 20 minutes, and battling a fair possessioned game.

But it was from a Oldland corner which saw Weston concede the opening goal, after captain Jasmine Baker headed past Olivia Worley.

But the hosts did not give up and an admirable performance by each player, with some really tactical play pushing through the thirds, saw the Weston women unlucky to not find the net in the first half.

However the visitors finished the half with another goal after Anneka Hawkins-Hoare scored just before the whistle.

Despite the two-goal margin, the Seagulls came back fighting harder with a goal within minutes of the restart.

A well-taken free kick by Courtney Raynard was expertly finished by Lauryn Nigh to halve the deficit and the teams battled extremely hard to take the win.

But in the final 20 minutes Steve Lavis's Oldland side found a weakness and continually fired the ball at Worley.

Despite a strong performance from Worley, where she was able to get behind the shots, the visitors grabbed another two goals from rebounds through Beth Dale and substitute Koren Jones.

Now 4-1 down, the Weston side pushed even harder and didn't give up, but there was time for one final goal.

And it was from Dale, who got her second of the game as The O's finished the game 5-1 winners and maintained their unbeaten start to the season to go second in the table.

It was a result that perhaps didn't reflect the game and performance of the Seagulls, but a massive improvement from the away fixture three weeks earlier.

And the management duo of Jimmy Darch and Stacie Morrissey stated they couldn't be any prouder of the performance and effort their side put in, as they travel to Gloucestershire this Sunday to take on Chipping Sodbury Town LFC at 2pm.