Weston fall to defeat in close fought encounter away at Swindon Supermarine

Scott Laird's 13 goals this season have come from six penalties. (Picture: Josh Thomas) Archant

Weston's away woes continued after they fell to their fifth league away defeat in a row despite a spirited attempted comeback away at Swindon Supermarine.

Harry Williams started the scoring after 10 minutes when he tapped home on the rebound before Matt Liddiard found the back of the net with a header from a corner.

Harry Spalding made sure of the points after sliding in from Williams's cross to make it 3-0 after 45 minutes.

However, the visitors drew into the game after Scott Laird grabbed one back before getting a second in stoppage time. with both his goals from the penalty spot at the The Webbswood Stadium.

The Seagulls came into the game with 11 changes made from Tuesday's Southern League Challenge Cup 12-1 defeat away to Paulton Rovers and carved the first opening of the game after three minutes.

Brandon Barnes could only see his free kick hit the side netting before the hosts opened the scoring seven minutes later.

Conor McDonagh's long ball over the top was picked up by Williams and after his first shot was well saved by Luke Purnell, the former Gloucester City striker was there to net on the rebound and past the covering Dan Martin on the line.

Scott Bartlett's men searched for an equaliser and after Aaron Parsons's header from an Isaac Pearce went wide, the task got much harder eight minutes later.

Henry Spalding's whipped corner was met by the head of Captain Liddiard, who powered home past Purnell to give The Marine a two-goal cushion.

Weston's shot stopper did well to save from McDonagh moments later and after George Dowling's 25-yard-shot was pushed onto the post by Martin Horsell in the 33rd minute, that miss would prove costly as Purnell had to pick the ball out of the net again a few minutes later.

Williams's cross towards the back post was slid in by Spalding as Lee Spalding's men had found the back of the net three times inside 26 minutes.

A minute later and Weston went close to getting themselves back into the game after Barnes's 25-yard curling effort was well saved by Horsell.

Laird then went close just before half time after sending his effort wide before the former Forest Green Rovers defender rolled home from the spot after a handball.

Bartlett's men have shown determination and perveance on a number of occasions this season and went close to cutting down the score after Pearce's shot was easily gathered by Horsell before Barnes went even closer a minute later.

Martin rode a challenge as he drove forward and after seeing his cross deflected into the path of the former Dandenong Thunder FC striker could only scuff his shot straight into the arms of Horsell.

After being played in by Jamie Edge, McDonagh had a chance to put the game out of reach but his rising dive sailed over Purnell's crossbar.

And when Barnes saw his curling effort go just wide after a one-two with Charlie Madden, the Seagulls were given their second penalty of the match just as the game entered stoppage time after substitute Ryan Jones was bought down in the box.

Laird calmly stepped up to send the ball into the same corner for his 13th goal of the season to set up a grandstand finish but Bartlett's men fell just short of picking up a remarkable draw.

Purnell, Mawford (Madden, 45), Martin, Dowling, Parsons, Tindle (C), Davies (Jones, 86), Cane, Barnes, Laird and Pearce.