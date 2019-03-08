Weston open campaign with victory away at Ashton and Backwell

Weston celebrate victory over Ashton and Backwell at the Lancer Scott Stadium Archant

Weston FC picked up a 3-2 win over Ashton and Backwell at the Lancer Scott Stadium in Scott Bartlett's first game in charge of his second spell as manager.

Goals from Nick McCootie and Jake Mawford put the Seagulls two ahead by half time.

Sol Shearer volleyed home early in the second half, before Owen Howe scored from the penalty spot.

A calamitous own goal from Charlie Madden five minutes from the end gave the hosts hope but the visitors held on for victory.

The Southern League Premier Division South side started brightly and were unfortunate not to open the scoring inside the first five minutes after Tom Press's attempted clearance, went just wide of Lewis Coombes's goal.

Bartlett's men were denied again after Sam Hendy's attempt was bravely blocked, before captain Nick McCootie opened the scoring.

A long downfield ball was missed by Press allowing fellow new signing Howe in and his ball across goal found the former Chippenham Town striker to tap home from six yards.

Stuart Jones's men had their first shot on target moments later after Saul Jarrett's 25-yard attempt was comfortably saved by Liam Kingston, before Weston made it 2-0.

Jay Malshanskyj, on as a substitute for Howe, saw his shot paired into the path of Jake Mawford who slot in to double his side's lead.

There was still time for Scott Laird to be denied after his free kick from the edge of the area clipped the top of the crossbar just before half time.

The Toolstation Division One side made four changes during the break and it was Shearer, on for Paul Uppington, who halved the scores.

Callum Townsend's free kick was headed back into the mix by captain Joe Bishop and into the path of midfielder Shearer, on his return to the side after playing for Brislington last season, acrobatically fired home on the half volley to give the hosts hope.

However, Press would catch substitute Ryan Jones in the box to present former Bristol Manor Farm striker Howe with the opportunity to double his sides advantage, sending Coombes the wrong way.

Despite defender Madden's wayward pass catching Kingston out cold, the visitors held on for a hard earned victory.