Seagulls to start pre-season campaign at Bridgwater

Stock views of Weston FC/Woodspring Stadium, outside of the ground and of the Optima care office. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston FC have annouced that their set of pre-season fixtures, which will all be played behind closed doors, will start by travelling to Bridgwater Town on Friday.

After playing The Robins, The Seagulls will host Banwell a day later at The Optima Stadium on Saturday.

Scott Bartlett’s side will once again play at home a week later on Saturday August 15 when they entertain AFC Totton, but will then play three away games in succession when they visit Clevedon Town, Slimbridge and Cinderford on August 22, August 24 and September 1 respectively.

Weston will then end their pre-season campaign with home matches against Bath City on September 5, Yeovil Town on September 8 before hosting Hereford four days later.

The Southern League hopes to start on September 19.

“These have only just been finalised due to all the clubs involved waiting to find out their season start dates,” said the club’s managing director Oli Bliss.

“I am sure you are all aware of the new season start date that has been set as September 19. Scott (Bartlett) and Scott (Laird) have been working hard to move the pre season training around to suit this new start date and you will see from the teams that we are playing in the friendlies and the dates, that we are very well organised here.

“The squad is looking strong and settled, we have a bit more experience in the team this year and this is now a squad that the Scotts have had the chance to put together over the past 12 months.”

Bliss continued to say the club are looking to bring in “one more player” following the signing of former captain Jacob Cane from Hereford.

Weston have also revealed their season-ticket prices for the upcoming season.

Bliss added: “Season ticket prices have been set and as a thank you to our loyal season ticket holders from last season, who have supported the club through this pandemic, we have introduced a special reduced rate offer for you to renew this season.”

For those who want to renew season tickets, the prices are as follows: Adults £140; Concessions £100; Under-16s £25; Family £200.

And for those who are looking to buy season tickets for the 2020-21 campaign, the prices are: Adults £165; Concessions £120; Under-16s £35; Family £250.

Weston FC, pre-season friendlies:

August 7 – Bridgwater Town (A) August 8 – Banwell (H) August 15– AFC Totton (H) August 22 – Clevedon Town (A) August 24 – Slimbridge (A) September 1 – Cinderford (A) September 5 – Bath City (H) September 8 – Yeovil Town (H) September 12 – Hereford FC (H)