Weston praise the impact of their ‘tremendous’ 23 academy coaches

Outside Weston FCs The Optima Stadium Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston have praised their rising number of “tremendous” coaches, which has now moved up to 23, as they seek to support the club “in its quest to regain membership of the National League.”

The under-19s have recently reached the last 16 of the Academy Cup, while the under-18s progressed to the last four of the Western Counties Floodlight Youth League before the season was cancelled in March.

“We are pleased to inform you that the Management Committee of that League have carried over the semi-finals and the final of the League Cup,” said a statement posted on the club’s website.

“The Seagulls are in the semi-finals and will play Odd Down FC at their ground on Monday September 14.

“The Under-19 squad playing in the National League Academy had reached the last 16 of the Academy Cup before the season was ended. We have been asked whether we would like to continue the competition next season and we have said yes.”

But Weston’s success on the pitch has been helped by the people off it.

“I am sure you will be impressed to learn that we now have 23 coaches all striving to develop our players to hopefully become first-team players,” continued the statement.

“That is a tremendous number of qualified people supporting the club in its quest to regain membership of the National League.”

However, for the first team, who last played on February 25 against Taunton Town in the Somerset Cup before the Southern League campaign was declared null and void, it has been a “very frustrating” time for the club.

“We are now into our sixth week of football starvation and it is going to be a while yet before we see any real progress,” added the statement.

“Our season was mixed but we were coming into a rich vein of form. It did take the squad time to settle as Scott (Bartlett) had to recruit a number of players in key positions.

“The Board and football management are doing everything they can to bring in one or two new players to ensure we are strong at the start of the new season.”

With so much uncertainty during these times Weston are looking to create initiatives as they work behind the scenes and vowed to find a solution to the ongoing situation regarding key issues.

“We recognise our season ticket holders have not had full benefit of their tickets this season,” said the statement.

“We will be considering how to address this when we have news of the potential start to the new season. Please bear with us.

“We are in discussion with clubs regarding the pre-season programme, but those clubs coming to The Optima Stadium will be from the National League mainly rather than the EFL because they may still be playing end of season football then.”