Weston praise sponsor Optima Care for showing ‘strength and resilience’

Luke Purnell and Greg Tindle in front of The Optima Care Stand Archant

Weston have praised sponsor Optima Care Partnership, who run The Leonard Elms in Congresbury, for their “strength and resilience” during these tough times within the care industry.

“The care and dedication of the staff from The Leonard Elms, the wider Optima Care Partnership and all other NHS and social care staff during this challenging time is a credit to our nation,” said a supportive post by the club.

Richard Sloane, Director and Football Secretary continued: “Everyone at Weston is inspired by the strength and resilience that our main sponsor Optima Care Partnership is showing during this tough time.

“We as a club are suffering the same constraints as most organisations and the Optima Care business reflects the additional problems of the care home sector.

“We would also like to place on record our sincerest thanks to all key workers who are helping to keep the country running. We have the utmost admiration and respect for you all.”

Optima Care, who pride themselves on running ‘Care Homes of Distinction’ became Weston’s ground sponsor in February 2019 when the Woodspring Stadium was renamed The Optima Stadium.

They cited ‘aims to grow the care company profile in the Weston area whilst helping the club to grow and deliver positive games and exciting performances well into the future’.

Katie Maidment, care home manager at The Leonard Elms, said: “The staff here continue to amaze me with their compassion and dedication to continue to provide outstanding care and support to our family here at the Leonard Elms.

“They are working tirelessly under difficult circumstances, but do so with a smile. I couldn’t ask for more and I’m very proud.

“We continue to follow the ever-changing guidance and thank services and the local authority around us for their support.

“I would also like to thank all of our relatives who continue to stand by us and trust us with the care of their loved ones at this time.

“We understand that it’s a worrying and upsetting time, but the thanks and gratitude we receive on a daily basis is very much appreciated.”