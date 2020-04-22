Weston send out a email of hope and support to all season ticket holders

Weston FC have sent out a personal email in an attempt to “reach out” to all their current season ticket holders willing to provide help and support due to the Coronavirus.

Following an announcement made in March by the Football Association was to null and void the season for teams in steps three to seven, with all results were expunged.

The Somerset FA have also called off all 13 County Cup competitions including the Somerset Premier Cup, where The Seagulls were scheduled to play Hengove Athletic in the semi-finals as they looked to make their fourth successive final.

“We hope you and all your loved ones are keeping as well as possible,” began the email.

“You don’t need us to tell you that these are the strangest of times. So we thought we’d reach out to our season ticket holders personally with some information which might help support you during the times ahead.

“Our Media and Events Partner, ConciergeUK, are here to help if you can’t leave the house. They are available to collect food or prescriptions on your behalf. Just email Wayne Hadley via wayne.hadley@conciergeuk.co or text him 07463834803.

“We also know that self-isolation can be just that, isolating. Our First Team Manager, Scott Bartlett, is available if you would like a personal phone call with him.

“Other club officials are also waiting to take your call if you’d like someone to talk with. Just reply to this email (alex.crowther@wsmafc.co.uk) and we’ll get back to you.”

The email also posted about the support from the website Corona Support WSM, which can be found on www.coronasupport-wsm.co.uk, and have said “they will be actively monitoring the current situation” regrading the Virus and are “looking at other ways we can support the fantastic community efforts which are already in full-flow across the town.”

Marketing Manager, Alex Crowther said: “It’s vitally important that we reach out to our loyal season ticket holders and fans during this extremely tough period.

We urge all of our supporters to get in touch with us or ConciergeUK if they need to access any of the support outlined in our email.

The Club has received many heartwarming emails over the past few weeks wishing us well, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to The Optima Stadium when the time is right.