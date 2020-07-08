Advanced search

Weston set to host Fun Days once again this summer with guidelines in place for safety

PUBLISHED: 09:00 11 July 2020

Matt Bazell will once again lead Weston's FC Fun Days. Picture: Lorna Davey.

Matt Bazell will once again lead Weston's FC Fun Days. Picture: Lorna Davey.

Weston FC’s football fun days are returning to The Optima Stadium, with changes to ensure they fully comply with government guidelines, where 20 places will be offered per day and split into groups of five children per one coach.

Westons last Football Fun Day saw over 150 people attend the event at Westons The Optima Stadium in February.

Matt Bazell is returning along with Mark McKeever, Craig Graham, Ethan Reed and Bailey Williams and all are DBS checked.

The fun days will run from Monday August 3 to Friday August 7; Monday August 10 to Friday August 14; Monday August 17 to Friday August 21 and Monday, August 24 to Friday August 28.

Sessions for children aged five to 12 will start at 9.15am and run until 3pm at The Optima Stadium.

Weston will also be operating staggered drop-off and collection times and will be in touch with families with their times closer to the day of booking.

Players booked in for the fun days will require 3G appropriate boots, trainers, shin pads and must bring their own packed lunch, drink and own football if possible.

Commenting on the measures the club have taken to make The Optima Stadium ‘COVID secure’ managing director Oli Bliss said: “We have been waiting until it is safe and government guidance would allow for us to reopen parts of the club again.

“We are excited to be able to put our fun weeks on again, even if this is for reduced numbers. Over the next six weeks we will slowly phase certain parts of the club back for opening.”

A range of activities will be running during these sessions, include Footgolf, healthy living, skills school, passing challenges, shooting games, tactical sessions, ABCs, player Q&A and there will be competitions and prizes for the children to win on the day.

“We’re so excited to welcome everyone back to The Optima Stadium for our Football Fun Days,” added Bazell.

“We’ve had to make some key changes to ensure we are in line with all government guidelines, but everyone who is attending will have a fantastic day in a safe and friendly environment.

“We anticipate high demand, so log onto our website and book to secure your place.”

The fun days will cost £15 per day and places must be reserved as the cub expect a very high demand.

To book a place visit https://www.westonsmareafc.co.uk/product-category/football-funday/.

