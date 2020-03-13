Advanced search

Weston matches postponed over coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 15:47 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:47 13 March 2020

Weston's The Optima Stadium

Archant

Weston's home match against Yate Town at the Optima Stadium this weekend has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Further to discussions on Friday, a decision has been taken to postpone all BetVictor Southern League matches between Saturday March 14 and 21.

Weston's fixture with on Saturday Yate and their trip to Poole Town on Tuesday have subsequently been called off and a review of the situation will take place next Friday (March 20).

The Seagulls have not played since their Somerset Cup quarter-final tie against Taunton Town on February 25, which was played at Keynsham Town's AJN Stadium, due to a host of matches being postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

And with the Premier League and Football League deciding to cancel all matches until the weekend of April 4-5 in order to help tackle the outbreak of the virus, it remains to be seen if non-league football will face an extended break as well.

As of 3pm on Friday, fixtures in the Toolstation Western League were still being listed as going ahead, with Cheddar due to visit Sherborne Town.

