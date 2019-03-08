COMPETITION: Weston Football Club season tickets to be won

Weston Football Club begin a new season with a home match against Hendon in the BetVictor Southern League Premier Division today (Saturday).

And the Seagulls are hoping for a positive campaign, on and off the pitch, following the drop down from National League South last time around.

Manager Scott Bartlett and assistant Scott Laird have come on board alongside Mark McKeever and set about rebuilding the playing squad.

Managing director Oli Bliss said: "We are very pleased with the close-season recruitment. Firstly to bring in the management team of Scott and Scott to join Mark and then they have carried that on with some great player signings.

"We are now looking forward to the season starting and the squad getting used to playing together. It has been a very useful pre-season."

Weston lifted the Somerset Premier Cup silverware last week following a 2-1 win over Taunton Town in the final, which had been held over from last season.

And after welcoming Hendon to the Optima Stadium at the weekend, they will head to Merthyr Town for their first away match in the division on Tuesday.

Operations manager Neil Keeling added: "As well as strengthening on the pitch, we are making great strides off it as well. We have secured a couple of principle partners with more on the horizon.

"We are also looking at improving the catering facilities at the club, which will enable us to offer food throughout the evenings and weekends, as well as match days."

