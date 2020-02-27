Advanced search

Weston's half-term football funday hailed as 'best yet'

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 February 2020

Weston’s Football Funday saw over 150 people attend the event at Weston’s The Optima Stadium.

Weston's Football Funday saw over 150 people attend the event at Weston's The Optima Stadium.

Archant

Matt Bazell called Weston AFC's half-term Football Funday as the 'best one yet.'

Over 150 childrens from across Weston, Worle and North Somerset flocked to The Optima Stadium as Weston AFC hosted another week of football fun.

Skill games, mini tournaments and even 'How to make the perfect football player' sessions were run during the week, with the club having to stop bookings due to the Fun Week selling out.

The club are continuing to inspire the next generation of football talent with the recent relaunch of their free Under-6 coaching sessions, also spearheaded by Bazell, which take place every Friday (5-6pm) on The Optima Stadium 3G.

"I'm delighted that our half-term Football Funday was such a success," said Bazell, head of the club's Academy Foundation Phase.

"It's certainly been the best one yet. We're looking to hold another one in Easter, so keep your eyes peeled!"

For information on the half-term Football Fundays, and free Under-6 training, email Matt.Bazell@wsmafc.co.uk.

