Weston have come out of this Coronaviurs period more together says Bartlett

Scott Bartlett recently celebrated his first year in charge of Weston in his second tenure as manager. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston manager Scott Bartlett says the team have “come together even more” during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Football came to a halt due to the outbreak of coronavirus but after a decision to null and void the Southern League season in March, Bartlett feels his side have come out even stronger.

“This period has seen our club come together even more,” he said. “Our players cant wait to be back playing in front of our supporters and are even more respectful of the work our directors have done to make a club so stable, something that is easily taken for granted in normal circumstances.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that has contributed to the JustGiving fund. As a result, there is lots going on behind the scenes at the club and the squad is in a strong position.”

After last playing in February, Bartlett and his coaching staff set up a fitness regime to keep players fit during the pandemic.

He added: “Players received an off-season conditioning programme and continue to work hard away from the club.

“We will see them twice in smaller groups at the end of the month for ‘close season’ fitness testing. We test our players three times a season and will use these latest results to finalise training programmes for them to complete away from the club until we start pre-season in August.

“We don’t know for certain when we will be able to play games and having full crowds in the stadiums but opinion seems to lean towards an August pre-season and September start, possibly a reduced capacity.

“Of course, we will be governed by advice, but that at the moment is what we are planning for.”

Bartlett has managed to bring in two “fantastic” and “very talented” signings in Kieran Thomas from Hereford and Matty Jones from Hungerford Town but Isaac Pearce, Jake Mawford and Tom Llewellyn have all left the club.

“Our strategy as a club is to try and build continuity, there has been too much change in recent years and it can be unsettling and expensive to rebuild completely each season, it’s something we worked hard with the board to avoid,” added Bartlett.

“We can compete financially up to a point but won’t stretch beyond our means so we have found a different way, and our facilities and pitch are a real selling point, as is the way our club is run.

“‘Lairdy’ (Scott Laird), Oli (Bliss) and myself have worked well to put the squad together, it’s taken a lot of patience and hard work and we are happy with what we have. Hopefully we will see the rewards of that this coming season.”