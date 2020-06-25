Advanced search

Weston have come out of this Coronaviurs period more together says Bartlett

PUBLISHED: 15:00 25 June 2020

Scott Bartlett recently celebrated his first year in charge of Weston in his second tenure as manager. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Scott Bartlett recently celebrated his first year in charge of Weston in his second tenure as manager. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Weston manager Scott Bartlett says the team have “come together even more” during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Football came to a halt due to the outbreak of coronavirus but after a decision to null and void the Southern League season in March, Bartlett feels his side have come out even stronger.

“This period has seen our club come together even more,” he said. “Our players cant wait to be back playing in front of our supporters and are even more respectful of the work our directors have done to make a club so stable, something that is easily taken for granted in normal circumstances.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that has contributed to the JustGiving fund. As a result, there is lots going on behind the scenes at the club and the squad is in a strong position.”

After last playing in February, Bartlett and his coaching staff set up a fitness regime to keep players fit during the pandemic.

He added: “Players received an off-season conditioning programme and continue to work hard away from the club.

“We will see them twice in smaller groups at the end of the month for ‘close season’ fitness testing. We test our players three times a season and will use these latest results to finalise training programmes for them to complete away from the club until we start pre-season in August.

“We don’t know for certain when we will be able to play games and having full crowds in the stadiums but opinion seems to lean towards an August pre-season and September start, possibly a reduced capacity.

“Of course, we will be governed by advice, but that at the moment is what we are planning for.”

Bartlett has managed to bring in two “fantastic” and “very talented” signings in Kieran Thomas from Hereford and Matty Jones from Hungerford Town but Isaac Pearce, Jake Mawford and Tom Llewellyn have all left the club.

“Our strategy as a club is to try and build continuity, there has been too much change in recent years and it can be unsettling and expensive to rebuild completely each season, it’s something we worked hard with the board to avoid,” added Bartlett.

“We can compete financially up to a point but won’t stretch beyond our means so we have found a different way, and our facilities and pitch are a real selling point, as is the way our club is run.

“‘Lairdy’ (Scott Laird), Oli (Bliss) and myself have worked well to put the squad together, it’s taken a lot of patience and hard work and we are happy with what we have. Hopefully we will see the rewards of that this coming season.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Man dies in car crash

A 24-year-old man died at the scene. Picture: Mark Atherton

Could al fresco shopping and dining areas be set up in Weston town centre?

The Italian Gardens could be used as an outdoor trading space. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston venues will not be shutting permanently

The Winter Gardens and Lasseter's will not be closing down.

Man wanted in connection with burglary

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a burglary. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Most Read

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Man dies in car crash

A 24-year-old man died at the scene. Picture: Mark Atherton

Could al fresco shopping and dining areas be set up in Weston town centre?

The Italian Gardens could be used as an outdoor trading space. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston venues will not be shutting permanently

The Winter Gardens and Lasseter's will not be closing down.

Man wanted in connection with burglary

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a burglary. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston have come out of this Coronaviurs period more together says Bartlett

Scott Bartlett recently celebrated his first year in charge of Weston in his second tenure as manager. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Rugby Club looking for more players to join their team ahead of 20/21 season

Weston Rugby Club have been holding training sessions at The Recreation Ground the last four weeks. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Rescue package agreed to save leisure centres from permanent closure

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre.

Weston Cricket Club vow to be ‘bigger and stronger club’ after Coronavirus period

Head coach Sam Trego after Weston beat relegation with victory over Winterbourne. Picture: Josh Thomas

Brean Golf Club grant 2020 captains a one-year extension

Mike Short, David Morgan and Linda Edmondson at the Captain's Drive In at Brean back in February