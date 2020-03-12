Weston have found a way to win games ahead of Yate Town says manager Bartlett

Westons home match with Yate Town will be the first at The Optima Stadium since February 11. (Picture: Will.T.Photography). Will.t.Photography

Weston manager Scott Bartlett insists his side have found a winning formula ahead of their clash with Yate Town.

Since a 2-1 victory at Lodge Road on December 17, Weston have taken 25 points from a possible 36, compared to 20 from their previous 51 on offer.

They are currently on a four-game winning run in all competitions and Bartlett said: 'It was a good win against a tough team and we managed to follow it up with other positive results.

'We've worked the league out, we've found a formula and a more settled squad that has worked well for us, our players have improved also and everyone is demanding more from each other.'

The triumph over The Bluebells provided Bartlett with lots of lessons ahead of Saturday's return at the Optima Stadium.

'We knew we had to compete and be on the front foot, they have good energy in their team and a youthful enthusiasm,' he added.

'We need to match that first and foremost. We dug in and were solid in the previous game and have been the same since.

'We look forward to every game and are hoping we can get Saturday's game on. As a result of the postponements, we now have to play almost third of a season in 42 days plus the Somerset Premier Cup, it's going to be a huge test for us.'

Weston travel to Dorset for a rearranged league encounter with Poole Town on Tuesday and Bartlett added: 'I know Poole well and I'm good friends with manager Tommy Killick.

'It's a game we are looking forward to, because it's one that gives us the opportunity to take points off a play-off rival, but we won't look at that in any depth until Saturday is out of the way.'

Ahead of a busy schedule Bartlett has brought in Lewis Hall from Taunton Town and Jennison Myrie-Williams on permanent deals.

'They are both good players with experience of this level, we are happy to have them,' he said.

'We identified the need to bolster the squad, we didn't want to rush into signings so we have been patient.

'Jennison has good pedigree and can help us in a number of positions and Lewis is a good solid attacking full back with experience at this level.'