Will Harvey’s treble helps Weston record double digits against local rivals Banwell

Will Harvey finds the back of the net for Weston for his hat-trick in their 10-0 win over Banwell FC. Will.t.Photography

Will Harvey scored a first-half hat-trick inside 12 minutes to help Weston record 10 goals past local rivals Banwell at The Optima Stadium.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Weston scored five goals in each half to score 10 past Banwell at The Optima Stadium. Weston scored five goals in each half to score 10 past Banwell at The Optima Stadium.

With the game played behind closed doors due to the Coronavirus pandemic, The Seagulls, who were playing their first home game in six months, were on top from the first minute to the last as Harvey opened the scoring early on when he scored on the rebound before sliding home his second four minutes later.

And the winger completed his treble eight minutes later after rounding Jamie Fisher and guiding the ball into the empty net.

Further goals from Sam Hendy and Ryan Jones made it five without reply as half-time only delayed more of what was to come.

Ben Jones and Ben Griffith found the back of the net inside a minute while there were other goals for Tommy Kendall, Toby McCullen and Bailey Kempster scored a double to round off the scoring and leave watching manager Scott Bartlett a lot to think about ahead of next Saturday’s home game with AFC Totton.

Action from Weston's 10-0 win over Banwell at The Optima Stadium. Action from Weston's 10-0 win over Banwell at The Optima Stadium.

Following Weston’s victory at Bridgwater Town, the reins were passed onto Mark McKeever, who made 11 changes, as he named Jack Goodall as captain and handed starts to Callum Eastwood, Ben Griffith, and Ryan Jones, who all came off the bench against The Robins

And it was Harvey who scored the first of his first three goals after three minutes, when he was first to react to tap home following Ryan Jones’ shot parried by Jamie Fisher.

Harvey doubled both his and Weston’s lead four minutes later after sliding in at the back post from a Kempster cross, before Kempser hit the crossbar from the edge of the area as The Seagulls chased down a third.

And the home didn’t have to wait to long as the midfielder completed his treble following more good work from Ryan Jones after the England Colleges international well-timed pass left Harvey with time and space to go round Fisher before stroking the ball into the empty net.

Ryan Jones on the ball in Weston's 10-0 win over Banwell at The Optima Stadium. Ryan Jones on the ball in Weston's 10-0 win over Banwell at The Optima Stadium.

The home side were now cruising and boosted by their great start made it four with their fourth goal in scintillating 18-minute spell.

Sam Hendy, who had missed Weston’s win at Fairfax Park because of dead-leg, followed up Harvey’s blocked effort and picked his spot to leave Fisher helpless as the midfielder’s strike nestled into the far corner.

Despite Ryan Jones going close with a free-kick, the teenager, who signed his first senior contact in May, finished of Toby McCullen’s pass to make it five as Weston went into half-time with a 5-0 lead.

Just like the first-half, The Seagulls scored two quick fire goals from Jones and Griffith before substitute Kendall’s powerful header, despite Fisher getting a strong hand to it, from Ryan Jones’ corner at the back post made it eight.

Kempster then made it nine after cutting in on the left and driving into the box before firing across Fisher and into the far corner.

Fisher did save Oli Southwell’s penalty, after tipping the substitute’s strike onto the post, before Kempster hit the crossbar for the second time in the match, but for the handful of people inside the ground they got to witness the forward pick up his second of the match as he curled home into the bottom corner as Weston reached double digits.

Weston XI: Callum Plaistow, Jack Goodall (C), (Ethan Reed, 55) Ben Jones, (Alex Kemsley, 61) Toby McCallum, (Oli Southwell, 65) Luc Noble, (Tommy Kendall, 61) Callum Eastwood, Will Harvey, (Travis Turner, 55) Sam Hendy, (Oscar Pearce, 65) Ben Griffith, Ryan Jones and Bailey Kempster

Banwell XI: Jamie Fisher, Fraser Ham, (Alex McCauley, 60) James Brown (Seb Grant, 46) Ash White, Alex Campbell, Grant Evans, (Kieran Anthony, 60) Kyle Sampson, Jack Clark, George Darch, Ross Stockhall (Ryan Erdley, 46) and Morgan Bacon (Taylor Cook, 60)