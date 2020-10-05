Weston awarded home FA Cup Third qualifying round tie against Larkhall Athletic

Weston attack against Swindon Supermarine (pic Peter Barnes) Archant

Weston AFC have been drawn to play Larkhall Athletic in the Third qualifying round of the FA Cup.

After beating Swindon Supermarine at The Optima Stadium in a penalty shootout, The Seagulls will now host The Larks on Tuesday October 13.

After picking up £3,375 in their win over The Marine, Weston will now have a chance to earn £5,625 if they overcome Larkhall Athletic in the next round

Saturday’s result was also the third year in a row the Southern Premier South side have progressed past the second qualifying round and Bartlett says he is pleased his side have been drawn at home.

“We would have taken any draw at this stage but I was hoping not to have to travel too far after we play Harrow Borough on Saturday, we did that at Dorchester Town and then Cowes Sports and it disrupts our week in terms of preparation,” said Bartlett.

“A home draw is good for us, Larkhall have done brilliantly and will be a tough game again.

“We would have dealt with whatever draw we had but it’s good to be at home in front of our supporters, Saturday was horrendous in terms of weather conditions but they turned out for us and helped see us through.”

After winning 5-0 at The Yachtsmen, with a brace from Chris Knowles and further goals from new signings Jacob Jagger-Cane, Lloyd Humphries and Keiran Thomas completed the scoring, Weston needed to come from behind twice, with strikes from Mike Symons and Sam Avery forcing penalties.

And taking on Phil Bater’s side, who have picked up one win and two draws from their opening three Southern League Division One South games, Bartlett insisted they will give it their all to reach the next round.

“We deserved to win both games, both both games we were professional in our approach. Against Supermarine a couple

of things went against us but we stuck to the plan and got what we deserved,” Bartlett added.

“It’s the FA Cup, forever and a day league form has gone out of the window so that’s irrelevant , it’s a fantastic competition and we know they will be doing everything they can to progress.”