Weston release statement to keep fans up to date during Coronavirus pandemic

Weston last played on the 25 February in their Somerset Cup quarter-final win against Taunton Town. Archant

Weston FC have released a statement detailing and updating their current situation due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An announcement in March was made by the Football Association to declare the season null and void, with all results expunged for all teams in steps three to seven.

The Somerset FA have also announced that all 13 County Cup competitions, including the Somerset Premier Cup, are cancelled.

“We’re still closed,” said the statement posted on the club’s website by managing director Oli Bliss.

“There is no trade happening but due to the government support of our industry, the club is stable.

“We are paying all of our staff through the government furloughed scheme, so all non-playing staff and players are being paid by this and therefore they are all financially secure.”

The statement went on to say the club were in regular contact with manager Scott Bartlett and player assistant manager Scott Laird and most of the players are on two-year deals.

“We are in a very different position now than we were this time last year,” continued Bliss.

“We are in no panic to finalise the squad and Scott and Lairdy will be keeping their options open to bring in the last one or two players to strengthen the squad.”

Weston have set a provisional date of June 1 to cease trading but it epends on the current situation and they are looking at the prospect of playing kits for the 2020/21 season.

The club have also brought in a consultant to look at the The Optima Stadium pitch with groundsman Bob Flaskett requesting contractors delay their payments, which has been approved.

There is even more good news for The Seagulls as they have begun work three weeks early to help them be ready for the next campaign.

But Bliss ensured the club will be doing something to help out the supporters on the financial side of things as they look to the future.

He said: “We are aware that our season-ticket holders have missed out on a significant amount of home games.

“We will be looking into an offer for our season-ticket holders from last season but this can’t happen until we know more about a start for the next season.

“Please bear in mind that the club missed out on all of the income from these home games and we are doing everything we can to protect the club going forward with no income being generated. Your support is much appreciated.

“Last season was a mixed season, but it takes time for a squad to settle and we as a Board and a management team, are doing everything we can to ensure that we start on the front foot.”