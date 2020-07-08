Advanced search

Weston Ladies start training as bid to become best team in North Somerset continues

PUBLISHED: 13:00 09 July 2020

Weston Ladies were designed exercises and drills were undertaken to allow the team to train under the climate.

Weston Ladies, who recently set out plans to become the ‘best team in North Somerset’, have restarted training at The Optima Stadium.

Weston Ladies train on the FIFA quality 3G pitch at The Optima Stadium

Familiar faces and new players joined for the first training session under new manager Sarah Adams, where strict social distancing guidelines were adhered to.

Specially designed exercises and drills were undertaken, allowing the Ladies to still complete a rewarding training session, whilst remaining in line with government advice.

The club has been recruiting players over the past month as they prepare for the 2020-21 season, but a spokesperson told Weston Mercury Sport “a handful more talented players are needed to complete the squad”.

Adams, who was head of coaching at Bristol City Foundation and is a current sports lecturer at Weston College, says how impressed she was with everyone who attended the training session.

Current Weston College lecturer Becki King has resigned for Weston from Weston Mendip.

She said: “It’s been a challenge to design engaging sessions which comply to social distance rules, but our players have adapted fantastically.

“What has been really positive to see is the diversity in the players that have trained with us so far.

“There’s a real depth to the squad with a balance of experience and youth, which promises for an exciting season ahead but there’s still plenty of space for new aspiring players to join us.”

New signing Becki King from Weston Mendip added: “After such a long break away from the game, it has been great to get back to training to start this new and exciting chapter. Training has been fun, engaging and accessible for everyone.

Weston Ladies returned to training for the first time in four months.

“There’s a real buzz around the squad and we can’t wait to start the season when its safe to.”

Are you interesting in joining Weston Ladies? Adams is building her team for the 2020/21 season and says the club is dedicated to providing a “uniquely professional playing environment”.

Players will train on Weston’s FIFA quality 3G pitch at The Optima Stadium with access to a qualified physiotherapist, gym sessions and UEFA qualified coaches.

Interested players are being urged to fill in an online form so a Weston Ladies team member can get in touch. Visit https://bit.ly/WsMLadiesSignUp.

