Weston Ladies feel ‘valued and supported’ by club says delighted manager Adams

Weston Ladies after their third pre-season match against Middlezoy. Picture: Josh Thomas Archant

Weston Ladies manager Sarah Adams has praised the way the club have valued and supported her side during pre-season, writes Josh Thomas.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from Weston Ladies match with Middlezoy in their third pre-season match of the summer.Picture: Josh Thomas Action from Weston Ladies match with Middlezoy in their third pre-season match of the summer.Picture: Josh Thomas

The Seagulls have played three of their four pre-season friendlies and are set to travel Pen Mill Ladies this Saturday to end their preparation ahead of the new South West Regional Women’s League Northern campaign, which they will start at Weston Mendip next month.

“We deliberately put a really tough pre-season schedule together,” said Adams.

“We played against Buckland Athletic WFC, which was a really big test, and that exposed all our weaknesses which was really important to see after our first game, which we needed to work on. That was really good.

“Our second game we played at home and went against a team called Pucklechurch from Bristol and we won that game. We worked from our first game on our weaknesses and we were able to have a good game and score a lot of goals, which was nice.

Weston Ladies manager Sarah Adams during their pre-season match against Middlezoy. Picture: Josh Thomas Weston Ladies manager Sarah Adams during their pre-season match against Middlezoy. Picture: Josh Thomas

“That put us on game number three against Middlezoy, a team in the league above us, so we knew it would be a tough one – again ready for the start of the season in a couple of weeks.

“We didn’t quite get the result we wanted but again an invaluable experience to learn from and really see what we need to work on ready for September 13.”

After being appointed as the Weston Ladies manager early on in the summer, Adams has felt everyone has come together to support each other.

The club decided to include Steph Goddard alongside men’s first-team players Luke Purnell, Nick McCootie and Dayle Grubb at their kit launch and moved training sessions around for their game with Middlezoy to make sure the Ladies could play.

Action from Weston Ladies Middleyzoy, where the Seagulls fell to a 5-1 defeat in their third pre-season match of the summer. Picture: Josh Thomas. Action from Weston Ladies Middleyzoy, where the Seagulls fell to a 5-1 defeat in their third pre-season match of the summer. Picture: Josh Thomas.

“It’s really nice to be valued as a part of the club not just a side on and that’s been really good,” added Adams.

“There are options for everybody at this club from youth to women to walking football. If you look at the kit launch for example it was a female put in the middle of that and you don’t get that anywhere else.

“It really puts us on the map, especially locally when people can see there is a women’s football team there and it is there straight away.

“If people go looking for it, it’s there because it is promoted by the whole club. I didn’t have to even ask for it, we were asked to be a part of it so it shows we are not an afterthought we are really supported.”