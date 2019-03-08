Advanced search

Weston Ladies knocked out of Women's FA Cup by loss to Middlezoy Rovers rivals

PUBLISHED: 15:15 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 03 September 2019

Weston Ladies squad ahead of their FA Cup tie with Middlezoy Rovers Ladies at The Optima Stadium

Archant

Chloe Snook's double for Middlezoy Rovers Ladies saw them reach the first qualifying round of the Women's FA Cup after overcoming Weston Ladies 4-1 at The Optima Stadium on Sunday.

Georgia Coles scored a fine lobbed effort to make it 2-0 in between Snook's goals before Desni Darch's late penalty gave the hosts hope of a comeback.

However Chelsea Day's fine finish made it 4-1 with the last kick of the game to seal Zoy's passage into the next round.

The visitors went close to opening the scoring early on when Ellie Orritt was denied by Courtney Raynard before Snook's cross-turned-shot direct from the corner struck the post.

Orritt went close again moments later but dragged her shot just wide of the far post.

Sarah Lawn had the Seagulls first shot on target when her effort from outside the box was caught by Lindsay Rogers.

Former Weston midfielder Lucy Mager was the next to go close after her effort was saved by the legs of Raynard.

But Darch caused the visitors problems throughout the game with her direct running and her willingness to create chances saw her shot saved well, before teeing the ball up to Gabby Massey 25 yards from goal saw her effort caught by Rogers.

But just when it looked like the hosts were starting to get a foothold in the game Snook fired home her first goal with a deflected, lobbed effort.

Moments later Sarah Tedder went close with a curling effort which was kept out by Rogers before Middlezoy made it two seconds before half time.

Weston looked to have got out of danger, but the ball fell to Coles 25 yards out and her high, lofted effort towards Raynard's goal seemed to surprise the shot stopper before it nestled in the back of the net.

Snook picked up her second and her side's third goal in the 54h minute with a well-taken low shot into the far corner of the net to give them breathing space.

However, Stacie Morrissey's Weston would get the goal they deserved in their first ever game at The Optima through Darch's penalty after she sent Rogers the wrong way to leave the 91-strong crowd delighted.

Substitute Day had the final say after placing her effort just beyond the reach of Raynard who, despite getting her finger tips to it, saw it end up in the corner.

