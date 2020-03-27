Coronavirus: Weston feel let down by FA’s decision to postpone season

Weston had picked up 13 wins from 29 games before Thursday's annoucement. (Picture: Josh Thomas.) Archant

Weston say they have been left “disappointed” by the Football Association’s decision to end the season due to the Coronavirus pandemic and feel it was “taken out of our hands”

All football in England below National League level ended on Thursday, with The FA saying all results will be expunged and there will be no promotion or relegation.

“We are very disappointed with the timing of the decision made by the league to end the season,” said a Weston club statement.

“We made our points very clearly to them but it seems they had already made their decision.

“Whilst we understand there were only two options, either to complete the season or to null and void the season, we felt that the decision could have been delayed until towards the end of April when more would have been known about the difficult COVID-19 situation.

“If at that stage it wasn’t possible to extend the league and complete the season then we would have understood that the season would have to be null and void.

“Also, we are confused as to why the Southern League should make their decision ahead of the National League making theirs. Our thoughts are the decision should be filtered down, not up.

“There was talk of a third option which was to predict the outcome of the season, this can’t be accepted at any level.”

All professional football had originally been suspended until 3 April, before that date was pushed back to April 30.

And The Seagulls, who last played on the 22 February at Dorchester Town, say they feel let down by the FA.

“There are far too many scenarios for this to be allowed,” continued the statement. “At non-league level many clubs start the season by having strong squads and cut their squad back based on their financial situation, therefore would end the season much worse than they started.

“We are not set up like that and in fact have strengthened the squad throughout the season.

“This is another reason why we’re frustrated by this decision, because we all still felt that with 13 games left we would have forced our way back in to the play-off spots.

“That said there are clubs that were in much stronger positions than us across the country and have to come to terms with the fact that last season is null and void and we have to all start again.

“We have made major investments into the club this season, but it was structured investment that has set the club up to challenge for promotion over the next two years, our players are nearly all on at least two-year deals, so we are all set to start the new season running.”

Despite the disappointment, Weston have vowed to come through it stronger and have said they will continue to assist and support everyone associated with the club.

“The club have supported the management, players and staff and with the government support we will all get through this, we are very proud to be able to say that we have not made anyone redundant and we will continue to do all we can to protect everyone involved with the club,” added the statement.

“For now we all have to work together and make sure that Weston AFC comes out of this in a strong position and that will need a lot of help from the fans, players, staff, volunteers and the board.

“We would like to thank the supporters for everything they have done up to now watching home and away and we want you all to know that we did everything we could to try and have a conclusion to this season, but it was taken out of our hands.

“We wish you all a very safe few weeks and we will come back stronger for the 2020/21 season, Seagulls.”