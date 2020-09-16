Advanced search

Weston Ladies look to shock Portishead Town and reach next round of FA Cup

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 September 2020

Weston Ladies after their third pre-season match against Middlezoy. Picture: Josh Thomas

Weston Ladies after their third pre-season match against Middlezoy. Picture: Josh Thomas

Weston Ladies will look to cause an upset when they take on Portishead Town Ladies in the preliminary round of the FA Cup on The Optima Stadium 3G, says manager Sarah Adams.

Sunday’s match will be the first time The Seagulls have played at home this season and Adams has called on the local community to come and support her side.

“We are really looking forward to playing at home,” said Adams.

“We’d be really grateful to have a large home crowd to give us the extra boost. For a lot of our players this will be the first taste of FA Cup football and they can’t wait.

“We take on a strong Portishead side, who had a great run last year in the competition. It will be a good test for us and hopefully we can cause an upset.

“It’s a fantastic competition that allows us to play against teams we otherwise wouldn’t.”

Despite losing 5-0 at Weston Mendip in a ‘disappointing result’ after a ‘productive pre-season campaign’ Adams says defeat will only make her side stronger and losses will help aid the team in future.

“There were last-minute injuries which meant major changes to our squad that we hadn’t prepared for,” added Adams.

“We lost sight of our key principles and didn’t play the football we can do and should have. Although the loss is a tough one to take we are in a transition year and focused on developing a squad for the long term and understand that to learn we must lose sometimes.”

