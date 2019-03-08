Weston suffer late defeat in a five goal thriller with Cirencester Town

Scott Laird opened the scoring for Weston in their 3-2 defeat to Cirencester Town. Archant

Weston fell to a narrow 3-2 defeat in today's arranged friendly with Cirencester Town at the Corinium Stadium.

Toumani Sidibe's strike six minutes from time handed The Centurions victory moments after substitute Callum Eastwood had looked like to give the Seagulls a draw.

Scott Laird had opened the scoring in the first half before two goals from ex Weston striker Jay Malshanskyj turned the game on its head.

Scott Bartlett's men headed to Cirencester after their League game with Yate Town was cancelled because of their FA Trophy game with AFC Totton.

With the prospect of not playing for two weeks in a row, after last weekend's game with Hartley Wintney was cancelled because of the weather, it was the visitors who went closest to opening the scoring after 14 minutes.

Laird slipped in Nick McCootie, but the forward could only send the ball wide from inside the area.

Brandon Barnes was the next to go close two minutes later, but his 20-yard-effort went straight into the arms of Lewis Clayton.

Barnes went close again moments later, after being played in by the new loan signing and former Seagulls midfielder Jacob Crane, but the former Dandenong Thunder striker could only send his effort straight at Clayton.

Weston were knocking on the door and Joel Randall, after being played in by George Dowling, could only scuff his shot which Clayton could only gather.

McCootie's low drive from 25 yards was held by Clayton before Randall cut on the inside and saw his effort sail over the bar.

However the visiting team did get the goal they deserved after 36 minutes through Laird.

After nicking the ball, Barnes fizzed the ball across goal and into the path of Laird who slotted home first time to open the scoring.

However Malshanskyj intercepted a pass before racing through and slotting past Luke Purnell to level the scores.

Bartlett bought six new faces at half time and it was one of the changes, Sam Hendy who started the next move.

Hendy won a header into the path of Barnes to send him one on one with Clayton.

However Barnes could only send his shot just wide of the post.

Purnell saved well from skipper Alan Griffin after getting down to save his volley before Eastwood, in for Barnes, dragged his shot wide.

Bartlett bought on under 18 players Eastwood and Griffiths, who both signed first team forms after their good start to their season, would see their side go 2-1 down on 75 minutes

Malshanskyj picked up his second after heading home Sidibe's cross at the back post.

Despite falling behind for the first time in the game, Weston regrouped and substitute Ryan Jones found Eastwood.

The centre midfielder cut inside before finding himself on the the edge of the area and his curling effort found the far corner to level the scores once again.

But, the hosts got the winner on 84 minutes after Sidibe won the ball of Dan Martin on the halfway line.

The winger strolled forward before firing a low strike into the bottom corner from 25 yards.

Despite substitutes Ben Griffiths and Issac Pearce going close to salvaging a draw, Steve Abbley's side held on for the win.

First Half:

Luke Purnell, Jake Mawford, Dan Martin, Jacob Crane, Aaron Parsons, Greg Tindle (C), Joel Randall, Scott Laird, Nick McCootie, George Dowling and Brandon Barnes

Second Half:

Purnell (C), Martin, Cane (Griffiths, 70) Parsons, Barnes (Eastwood, 70) Charlie Madden, Connor Davies, Sam Hendy, Ryan Jones, Issac Pearce and Owen Howe