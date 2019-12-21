Southern League: Harrow Borough 0 Weston 4

James Waite has now scored six goals for Weston (pic Mark Atherton) Archant

James Waite scored a hat trick as Weston comprehensively brushed aside Harrow Borough to record consecutive away wins for the first time since August.

Fresh from his double away at Yate Town on Tuesday night, Waite grabbed his first with a composed finish in the 33rd minute.

The forward then scored just before the halfway stage of the second half on the volley before adding to the cherry on the top in injury time to seal Weston's biggest win on the road this season with his fifth goal in two games.

Brad Ash had earlier opened the scoring with first goal since coming back to the club on loan, as the Seagulls followed up Tuesday's victory over The Bluebells with another valuable three points.

Manager Scott Bartlett has been busy in the transfer market by bringing players into the club including former Gloucester City midfielder Chris Knowles, who was given his first start in place of Charlie Madden.

Nick McCootie was also bought back in to the side after his suspension came to an end replacing Isaac Pearce.

However, there was no place for Lloyd Humphries, who signed for the Somerset based side on a three month loan deal from Cardiff City on Friday, but it was another loan signing who opened the scoring at Earlsmead Stadium.

With just four minutes on the clock, Vincent Harper flew down the left, playing through Ash and the Hereford loanee was calm and composed before slotting home past Luca Ashby-Hammond.

The visitors were dominant throughout and five minutes later Dan Martin found Waite on the edge of the area, but the striker could only fire over.

Ash, after being played in by Laird, was the next to go close but Ashby-Hammond gathered his curling effort.

Boro had their first opportunity on 28 minutes but George Moore could only see his shot go wide of Luke Purnell's goal.

And that miss would prove costly five minutes later.

McCootie started the move after winning the ball in the middle of the parkand found Ash, who in turn laid if off to Waite, where he found himself one on one with Ashby-Hammond, and the forward stayed relax as he saw his shot go through the legs of the goalkeeper.

With Scott Bartlett's side two goals to the good at at half time, the visitors came out for the second half in the same manneras they did in the first.

Harper won the ball back on the by-line and the Bristol City loanee then played the ball into the path of Martin, but he could only see his shot go just wide from the corner of the area.

But the inform Waite would add his second with another fine finish in the 66th minute.

Aaron Parsons' throw in found Ash and his lofted cross was only half cleared by Shaun Preddie, who could head the ball into the path of the three time capped Wales under 19 international and he fired home first time on the volley from the edge of the area.

Moore went close again to getting the hosts a way into the game with their first shot on target but Purnell kept out the midfielders close range effort.

As the game entered stoppage time, Bartlett saw his side make it 4-0 through Waite's third of the contest.

Harper started the move after turning three on the halfway life, before nutmegging another and slipping it through to Waite, who rounded Ashby-Hammond and claim his first career treble ahead of Weston's Boxing Day fixture at Taunton Town.

Purnell, Parsons, Martin, Laird, (Hendy, 82), Knowles, Tindle (C), McCootie, (Pearce, 75), Cane, Ash, (Jones, 89), Waite and Harper