Weston manager Bartlett leads masterclass for clubs under-16s

PUBLISHED: 15:00 24 September 2020

Weston manager Scott Bartlett during the session with the clubs under-16s. Picture: Weston FC

Weston manager Scott Bartlett during the session with the clubs under-16s. Picture: Weston FC

Weston manager Scott Bartlett recently led a masterclass to the club’s under-16s, writes Josh Thomas.

The Seagulls aim is to develop a clear pathway for first-team football, something the club are keen to promote to all age groups.

“It was a good exercise and something (Scott) ‘Lairdy’ and myself are keen on,” said Bartlett. “It was a simple session with our 16s, going through some advantages and disadvantages of different formations ahead of their next set of pre-season games.

“We used the session to establish some basic ‘in’ and ‘out’ of possession principles, we enjoyed it and hopefully they found it helpful”

Craig Graham, Weston Academy’s Development Manager, added: “It was a great session by Scott, the players really enjoyed learning different systems in and out of possession.

“The players will benefit massively from these classroom sessions, taken by coaches who have played and coached at higher levels.”

