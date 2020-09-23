Weston manager Bartlett ‘pleased’ with big win in FA Cup at Cowes Sports

Weston celebrate scoring one of their five goals at Cowes Sports in the FA Cup.

Weston manager Scott Bartlett said he was left “pleased” with his side after their 5-0 win against Cowes Sports in the first qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup at Westwood Park.

Chris Knowles and Keiran Thomas go for the ball in Weston's 5-0 win at Cowes Sports.

Chris Knowles opened the scoring when he slid in before Jacob Jagger-Cane nodding home to make it two just before the break.

Lloyd Humphries then got in on the act when he volleyed home before Keiran Thomas slotted in to put the Cup tie out of reach.

Knowles then scored his second of the night to volley past Ed Hatt to seal the win.

“I’m pleased, it was a long journey and a tricky tie against a team that worked extremely hard,” said Bartlett.

Lloyd Humphries goal was his second in two games for Weston after netting at Dorchester Town on Saturday.

“We have looked bright in possession and have started to share the goals out which is a good sign.

“I was delighted with a clean sheet as well because it’s easy to be a bit complacent when the game becomes comfortable but we were professional.”

Bartlett made two changes from Saturday’s 3-1 win at Dorchester Town with Lewis Hall and Knowles bought in for Ryan Jones and Nick McCootie.

And it was Scott Laird who had the first chance of the game but Hatt saved well before he in turn found James Waite but the Cardiff City loanee could only fire over.

Laird once again shot over which was followed up by Thomas headed Dayle Grubb’s corner wide.

Both Grubb and Humphries could only shoot wide before the former Cardiff City midfielder bought Hatt into a fine save as he held well from the the former Wales under-19 international.

It was only matter of a time before Weston would break the deadlock and they found the back of the net in the 37th minute.

Hatt’s goal-kick was maintained by The Seagulls and after Laird’s fired the ball into the path of Grubb, who back-heeled the ball into the path of Hall and the former Taunton Town defender’s inch-perfect cross was finished well by Knowles for the game’s opening goal.

Hall once again was involved in the next attack after his cross found Humphries and his header found Jagger-Cane to nod the ball over the line to put the Southern Premier South side 2-0 up at half-time.

And it was three seven minutes after the interval when Humphries picked up a lose ball on the edge of the penalty area and he lashed home on the volley from 25-yards-out.

A fourth duly arrived five minutes later from a corner after Laird’s shot, which was heading wide, hit Waite’s leg and Thomas picked up the lose ball before turning his man to slot in.

There was still time for Bartlett’s side to get a fifth when substitute Matt Jones picked up the ball on the left-wing and his cross was met by Knowles on the volley.

There was still time for for Knowles to have a penalty saved by Hatt to deny him his hat-trick but the job was done as Weston sealed their sixth win in a row and 11th win from their last 15 matches in all competitions.

“It’s a good run obviously that has continued from last season, winning is a good habit but it’s very early days,” added Bartlett.

Weston will now pick up £2,250 from Tuesday night’s win and a place in the second qualifying round, which will be played on Saturday 3 October 2020

But with the draw to be made on Friday, Barrett says their focus is only on their next game when The Seagulls return to league action for the first time at The Optima Stadium since February when they take on Metropolitan Police.

“The Met Police game is now our next challenge and that’s another tough game,” said Bartlett.

“We are looking forward to it. Met Police are a good side, we will need to be at our best and work as hard as we have been again on Saturday.”

Weston XI: Purnell, Thomas (Parsons 62), Hall, Knowles, Avery, Tindle (C), Humphries, Laird, Waite (Griffith 76), Grubb, Jagger-Cane (Matt Jones 62).

Cowes Sports XI: Hatt, Conor White, (George, 65), McFarlane, Cranwell, Chase (C), Burford, Phillips, Lewis Wright, Radford, Alex Wright, (Ince, 55) and Wykes.

Goals: Knowles 37 and 71, Jagger-Cane 44, Humphries 52, Thomas 57

Attendance: 300