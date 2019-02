Weston match with St Albans postponed

Picture: Terry Life Archant

Weston-super-Mare Football Club’s match against St Albans City FC today (Saturday) has been called off.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Seagulls were due to play the side away at the Clarence Park Stadium, in St Alans, at 3pm.

The game will be rearranged but a new date has yet to be announced.

For more updates, visit the Weston-super-Mare AFC on Facebook.