Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Football: Weston Mendip ease past Plympton

PUBLISHED: 13:30 08 January 2019

Sherise Binns in action for Weston Mendip

Sherise Binns in action for Weston Mendip

Archant

Weston Mendip claimed a 4-0 win over Plympton Ladies in their first South West Women’s League match of 2019.

Only five minutes had been played when Jess Chappell fired a 25-yard free-kick past Molly Murdock.

Mendip proceeded to play their best first half of the season and doubled their lead on 20 minutes when Sherise Binns fired into the to corner.

Sarah Adams, Lucy Dinham and Tash Crew dominated in midfield, as Ellie Orritt and Steph Goddard shone on the wings.

Amanda Hubbard pulled off a superb reaction save after the restart, before Chappell spotted Murdock off her line on 58 minutes and made it 3-0 with a superb 30-yard lob.

Orritt became more influential as the game drew on and her through ball found Binns, who turned a defender and finished well to complete the tally.

Adams, Goddard, Chappell, Denham and Crew shared the PD & CL Building Services girl of the game award.

Most Read

Plans for Weston shop to close six months after it opened

Somerset Re-Loved Furniture owner, Ziggy Vincent, said she loves running a shop.

Retailers approached for Sovereign Centre with upgrades being designed

Weston's Sovereign Centre.

Number of blue badge holders falls

Woman rescued after chimney fire

Firefighters tackling a chimney fire in Shipham.

Patty Parsons the witch and other village characters

The gamekeeper's cottage, which stood on the hill near the Manor Road entrance to the woods.

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Police called after clothes rail falls on customers at Asda store

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts have been issued for parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Football: Weston Mendip ease past Plympton

Sherise Binns in action for Weston Mendip

Badminton: WSM Open teams enjoying inaugural season

Action from the match between Birnbeck Insurance and Laurago's

Woman rescued after chimney fire

Firefighters tackling a chimney fire in Shipham.

Weston General Hospital ‘needs £6million to repair issues’

Weston General Hospital and A & E Department.

Winscombe have to settle for losing bonus point in defeat to fellow strugglers Chard

Jim Rutherford attacks for Winscombe against Chard (pic John Podpadec)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists