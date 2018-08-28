Football: Weston Mendip ease past Plympton

Sherise Binns in action for Weston Mendip Archant

Weston Mendip claimed a 4-0 win over Plympton Ladies in their first South West Women’s League match of 2019.

Only five minutes had been played when Jess Chappell fired a 25-yard free-kick past Molly Murdock.

Mendip proceeded to play their best first half of the season and doubled their lead on 20 minutes when Sherise Binns fired into the to corner.

Sarah Adams, Lucy Dinham and Tash Crew dominated in midfield, as Ellie Orritt and Steph Goddard shone on the wings.

Amanda Hubbard pulled off a superb reaction save after the restart, before Chappell spotted Murdock off her line on 58 minutes and made it 3-0 with a superb 30-yard lob.

Orritt became more influential as the game drew on and her through ball found Binns, who turned a defender and finished well to complete the tally.

Adams, Goddard, Chappell, Denham and Crew shared the PD & CL Building Services girl of the game award.