Weston Mendip too strong for Cheltenham rivals

PUBLISHED: 16:21 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:21 18 September 2019

Sarah Adams was the PD&CL player of the game for Weston Mendip against Cheltenham Town Development

Sarah Adams was the PD&CL player of the game for Weston Mendip against Cheltenham Town Development

Weston Mendip Women enjoyed a fine 5-2 win over Chetenham Town Development in their first home match of the new South West Women's League season.

Captain Sherise Binns opened the scoring at Worle Recreation Ground early on and a mistake by the visiting keeper gifted the home sidea second goal.

Tash Crew made it 3-0 with a volley, then added a fourth just before half time.

But Cheltenham rallied after the restart only to see Becky King holding firm in goal and Amy Clark defending well for Weston.

Carly Bryant got in on the act to make it 5-0 midway through the second half, but Weston's hopes of a clean sheet were spoiled as Cheltenham replied in the closing stages through Elle Mae Simpson.

Sarah Adams took the PD&CL Building Services girl of the game award for Weston for a dominant display in midfield.

