Football: Weston Mendip blown off course

Emily Harrington keeps her eye on the ball Archant

Weston Mendip fell to a late 2-1 defeat at St Agnes on a frustrating day.

Gale force winds, a three-hour journey and no goalkeeper did little to dent Mendip’s enthusiasm and they made a bright start.

They had several chances to take the lead, while stand-in keeper Katie Sharkey saved well from a rare home attack.

Mendip continued to press, forcing several corners and passing the ball well in tricky conditions, and went close in a goalmouth scramble.

St Agnes broke the deadlock on 40 minutes, but Mendip hit back after the restart as Ellie Oritt found Amy Clark 20 yards out and she turned quickly to beat a defender and fire in the bottom corner.

Mendip looked more likely to score again, but conceded a freak winner as second-half keeper Sam Crew’s clearance caught a strong gust of wind and blew back into the path of a grateful striker, who tapped into an empty net.

The club continue to look for a goalkeeper. Call 07795 071721 If you can help.