Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Football: Weston Mendip book cup final spot

PUBLISHED: 12:30 27 February 2019

Katie Sharkey scored both goals for Weston Mendip against Pen Mill

Katie Sharkey scored both goals for Weston Mendip against Pen Mill

Archant

Weston Mendip cruised into the final of the Somerset County Junior Cup with a 2-0 win over Pen Mill Ladies.

Having met in a league game a week earlier, Mendip were focused from the start and Pen Mill rarely troubled stand-in keeper Dannie Pearson.

Midfielders Sarah Adams, Becki King and Lucy Dinham controlled play and created several chances for the forwards.

And with three regular players missing, Mendip saw 16-year-old Katie Sharkey come off the bench to break the deadlock, pouncing at close range when Ellie Orritt’s corner wasn’t cleared.

Amy Clarke and Jess Chappell had to be alert to deny Pen Mill a reply, before Sharkey added a well-taken second goal after linking up with Laura Jones.

Sharkey’s overall display earned her the PD&CL Building Services girl of the game award with Weston set to host high-flying Bude at Worle Rec on Sunday (2pm).

Most Read

TV adaptation of Jane Austen tale to be shot around Weston

Broadchurch

Westonians list their wishes for High Street as council seeks millions in funding

High Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bus sex loses taxi driver his licence

taxi

Driver hospitalised after car crashes into house

Firefighters used a winch to remove the car from the building.

Has the redevelopment of Weston’s Dolphin Square been a success?

Dolphin Square. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

TV adaptation of Jane Austen tale to be shot around Weston

Broadchurch

Westonians list their wishes for High Street as council seeks millions in funding

High Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bus sex loses taxi driver his licence

taxi

Driver hospitalised after car crashes into house

Firefighters used a winch to remove the car from the building.

Has the redevelopment of Weston’s Dolphin Square been a success?

Dolphin Square. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Football: Weston Mendip book cup final spot

Katie Sharkey scored both goals for Weston Mendip against Pen Mill

Tennis: Half-term camp is a hit at Woodland

Youngsters at Woodland Tennis Club

Defeat puts Weston on brink but board backs McGregor to rescue Seagulls

WestonFC vs Chippenham Town. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

£170k fund to support North Somerset’s young people launched

The North Somerset Realising Potential Fund was launched at Clevedon Hall. Picture: Neil Edbrooke

This school was named the best in North Somerset

St Anne's Primary School pupils with the awards won for their school's sustainable travel provision. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists