Football: Weston Mendip book cup final spot

Katie Sharkey scored both goals for Weston Mendip against Pen Mill Archant

Weston Mendip cruised into the final of the Somerset County Junior Cup with a 2-0 win over Pen Mill Ladies.

Having met in a league game a week earlier, Mendip were focused from the start and Pen Mill rarely troubled stand-in keeper Dannie Pearson.

Midfielders Sarah Adams, Becki King and Lucy Dinham controlled play and created several chances for the forwards.

And with three regular players missing, Mendip saw 16-year-old Katie Sharkey come off the bench to break the deadlock, pouncing at close range when Ellie Orritt’s corner wasn’t cleared.

Amy Clarke and Jess Chappell had to be alert to deny Pen Mill a reply, before Sharkey added a well-taken second goal after linking up with Laura Jones.

Sharkey’s overall display earned her the PD&CL Building Services girl of the game award with Weston set to host high-flying Bude at Worle Rec on Sunday (2pm).