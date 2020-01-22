Clark treble leads Weston Mendip to win

PD & CL Building Services Girl of the Game Katie Sharkey in action. Archant

Amy Clark scored a second-half hat-trick as Weston Mendip came from behind to defeat AEK Boco 4-1.

Having started slowly in the South West Women's League game, Mendip had plenty of possession without creating a scoring chance against a physical Boco side.

And the visitors got the breakthrough on 55 minutes, as stand-out player Leanne Burge controlled a long ball just outside the box, turned and fired home.

Nine minutes later Sherise Binns levelled from 30 yards when her shot skimmed the underside of the crossbar before crossing the line.

And Mendip took the lead on 66 minutes, when Clark won the race to tap the ball into an empty net after excellent build-up play by Binns.

Mendip made the game safe on 73 minutes as Binns played the ball to Clark, who raced through to tap in from close range before completing her treble on 85 minutes with a strike from the edge of the box.