Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Football: Bragging rights for Weston Mendip

PUBLISHED: 09:00 30 January 2019

Weston Mendip's Becki King

Weston Mendip's Becki King

Archant

Weston Mendip earned local bragging rights with derby success over Weston Ladies in the South West Women’s League.

With their home pitch unplayable, Mendip moved the fixture to Worle School’s artificial surface.

And they took the lead on 12 minutes when a mix-up in the Seagulls defence left Ellie Oritt a simple tap-in.

Sarah Adams and Lucy Dinham dominated midfield and Dinham’s through ball fuond Tash Crew to set up Sherise Binns for a fine finish to make it 2-0.

Binns forced an excellent save from Dannie Hughes minutes later and Mendip remained on top with the wind at their backs in the second half.

Becki King replaced Dinham, and would take the PD&CP Building Services player of the game award, but Emily Harrington fired over and Katie Sharky was twice denied by the agile Hughes.

Harrington made amends for her earlier miss with two well-taken goals as Mendip made it five wins in a row.

The club are recruiting players and additional coaching staff for next season. Call secretary Jeremy Brown on 07584 393368 for details.

Most Read

‘Up to 10cm of snow’ forecast for South West

Could a snowman be appearing on Weston beach this week? The Met Office seems to think so. Picture: Mark Atherton

Police officer fighting for life after serious collision

Accident blocked the road in both directions

Worle pub reopens after major £250k refurbishment

John and Chris Brown and staff at The Summerhouse pub. It has undergone a £250k refurb. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Woman charged after robbery of 88-year-old in Weston

Police released shocking images of the victim to appeal for information.

Police appeal for men in connection to Weston robbery

Police have launched an appeal to identify three men in connection with a robbery. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Most Read

‘Up to 10cm of snow’ forecast for South West

Could a snowman be appearing on Weston beach this week? The Met Office seems to think so. Picture: Mark Atherton

Police officer fighting for life after serious collision

Accident blocked the road in both directions

Worle pub reopens after major £250k refurbishment

John and Chris Brown and staff at The Summerhouse pub. It has undergone a £250k refurb. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Woman charged after robbery of 88-year-old in Weston

Police released shocking images of the victim to appeal for information.

Police appeal for men in connection to Weston robbery

Police have launched an appeal to identify three men in connection with a robbery. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Football: Bragging rights for Weston Mendip

Weston Mendip's Becki King

At last... Weston win at home as quickfire brace guns down Rebels

Weston vs Slough Town. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

‘We have done everything we can’ Council announces £8m in budget cuts

Somerset County Council has revealed a proposed 8m in cuts for the next financial year. Picture: Google Street View

Majority back Bristol Airport expansion according to poll

Bristol Airport has submitted plans to accomodate 12 million passengers per year

Somerset Rebels seek sponsor for 20th anniversary challenge with Poole

Somerset Rebels race at Highbridge and celebrate their 20th anniversary in 2019 (pic Somerset Speedway)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists