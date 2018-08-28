Football: Bragging rights for Weston Mendip

Weston Mendip's Becki King Archant

Weston Mendip earned local bragging rights with derby success over Weston Ladies in the South West Women’s League.

With their home pitch unplayable, Mendip moved the fixture to Worle School’s artificial surface.

And they took the lead on 12 minutes when a mix-up in the Seagulls defence left Ellie Oritt a simple tap-in.

Sarah Adams and Lucy Dinham dominated midfield and Dinham’s through ball fuond Tash Crew to set up Sherise Binns for a fine finish to make it 2-0.

Binns forced an excellent save from Dannie Hughes minutes later and Mendip remained on top with the wind at their backs in the second half.

Becki King replaced Dinham, and would take the PD&CP Building Services player of the game award, but Emily Harrington fired over and Katie Sharky was twice denied by the agile Hughes.

Harrington made amends for her earlier miss with two well-taken goals as Mendip made it five wins in a row.

The club are recruiting players and additional coaching staff for next season. Call secretary Jeremy Brown on 07584 393368 for details.