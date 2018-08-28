Advanced search

Football: Five-star Weston Mendip extend winning run

PUBLISHED: 09:00 16 January 2019

Weston Mendip face the camera in new kit sponsored by PD&CL Building Services

Weston Mendip made it four wins in a row in the South West Women’s League with a 5-0 success at lowly Exeter & Tedburn Rangers.

Sarah Adams fired them in front after only four minutes and Lucy Dinham’s hard work in training began to show as she took control of the midfield.

It was 2-0 on 10 minutes as Sam Crew crossed for Sherise Binn’s clinical pass found Ellie Orritt for a good finish.

And the best move of the game on 26 minutes saw Amy Clark snuff out a rare Exeter attack and move the ball to Adams, who sent it through to Orritt to slot home her second goal.

Binn led the line superbly well all game and set up Tash Crew to lob number four.

Orritt went close to a hat-trick when hitting a post, with defender Amy Clark reacting quickest to tap in the loose ball.

Dinham took the PD & CL Building Services player of the match award for Mendip, who are set for long trip to St Agnes in Cornwall this weekend.

