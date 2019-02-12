Football: Weston Mendip get better of Bude rivals

Weston Mendip (blue) in action against Bude Town Archant

Weston Mendip were 5-1 winners over Bude Town Ladies in their latest match on Sunday.

Kick-off was delayed by 30 minutes with Bude arriving late due to heavy traffic, but Weston took the lead after only three minutes.

Sherise Binns saw her shot parried into the path of Ellie Oritt, who volleyed home from 12 yards.

Mendip doubled their lead three minutes later when Laura Jones combined with Katie Sharkey to set up Binns for a clinical finish.

And with Lucy Dinham and Jones controlling midfield, a third goal arrived on 15 minutes when Binns raced clear to slot home.

Emily Harrington and Oritt caused havoc on the flanks, with Sharkey netting number four.

Bude’s Sarah Badham gave stand-in keeper Sarah Adams no chance when netting her 22nd of the season, but an excellent pass from Danielle Pearson set up Oritt to smash home Mendip’s fifth.

Jones took the PD&CL Building Services girl of the game award for Mendip, who are looking for a goalkeeper for the rest of the season.

Anyone interested should call 07795 071721.