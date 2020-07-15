Weston Mendip LFC benefit from lockdown as the club grows in strength

Weston Mendip and Ladies Football Club are the only side in the region purely dedicated to female football. Archant

After all football stopped rather suddenly in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Weston Mendip Ladies used the enforced break to prepare for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Formed in 2008, the club are the only side in the region purely dedicated to female football and they have continued to go from strength to strength on and off the field.

There currently have 11 junior teams and one ladies team and they also operate an FA Wildcats Centre.

All of which culminated in over 150 players being signed on and playing football for the club last year and the number is expected to grow in the upcoming season.

The club have now commenced training again at their home ground, St John’s Park on Coleridge Road, with all training sessions compliant with FA Covid Training guidance, including operating training “bubbles”, use of hand sanitiser at the ground and coaches having access to full PPE if required.

Mendip have also benefitted from the use of a new football goal during training sessions, which was funded by the local community via a Justgiving page following the theft of a goal from the ground in March.

Although it is not yet confirmed when the new season will start, all teams are raring to go, in particular the ladies team, who will be headed by a new management team.

Joanne Lintern has taken over the role as team manager and will be assisted by Jack Edgar.

Both Edgar and Lintern are UEFA B level coaches and both have previously coached at the Bristol City Centre of Excellence, with the former also managing Bristol City Ladies and the latter currently a coach at Somerset Advanced Coaching Centre.

The team this year also contains a number of ladies who have played junior football and are looking forward to making their senior debut for the club.

Mendip have ensured St John’s Park is one of the top playing surfaces in the area with the main pitch scarified to help remove any dead grass and weed killer applied.

A total of 60 tons of sand has also been spread on the pitch and it was then verti-drained and seeded to assist with drainage.

Sponsorship boards have also been installed on the main pitch, giving local businesses the opportunity for exposure and advertisement, while work is also currently being carried out on an area of grass to the rear of the main pitch to provide further high quality pitches for the various teams to play on.

The club are on the lookout for both junior and senior players, so if you are interested please contact them on 07584 393368 or via the contact form on their website which can be found at http://westonmendipfc.co.uk/contact/.

The club would also like to hear from anyone who would like some more information regarding sponsorship opportunities.