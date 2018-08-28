Advanced search

Worthwhile long trip for Weston Mendip Ladies

PUBLISHED: 15:53 19 December 2018

Weston Mendip Ladies returned from Bude with all three points after an excellent 7-4 victory.

Bude Town Ladies 4

Weston Mendip 7

Weston Mendip women’s team made the long trip to Bude worthwhile with a comprehensive victory in this South West Women’s League fixture.

The pitch was deemed playable despite overnight rain and the inevitable men’s game the day before.

The conditions had little effect on Mendip who played some of their best football to date this season with goals from Ellie Orritt, Sherise Bins, Amy Clark and leading scorer Tash Crew.

The first 45 minutes saw Bude rarely out of their own half. The second period was more evenly balanced and a goal straight after the interval encouraged the home side.

Weston Mendip made changes giving all the squad game time and they were unable to exert the same pressure.

The victory was never in doubt, but Katie Sharky’s well-taken right foot volley on 61 minutes squashed any chance of a home team comeback.

Weston Mendip’s next league game is at home to Plympton on January 6, 2pm kick-off at Worle Recreation Ground.

