Weston Mendip Women remian undefeated with 7-3 win over Downend Flyers

Amy Clarke scored three goals for Weston Mendip in their 7-3 win over Downend Flyers. Archant

Natalia Bak and Amy Clark both scored hat-tricks as Weston Mendip Women made it two wins from two in the South West Regional Women’s League Northern Division by beating Downend Flyers 7-3 to top the table.

Manager Joanne Lintern challenged her players to go out and show the same energy and confidence as they had in their 5-0 victory against Weston Ladies on the opening day of the season.

And it took her young side just a couple of minutes to open the scoring after experienced captain Rosie Callender played in the lively Bak.

Clark then scored twice, with her second goal coming from a good pass from the influential Ellie Burrows.

The best move of the game started with Mendip full-back Josie Cherson whose combination play with Clark and Bak sent the flying winger in for her second of the game.

Phoebe Hugh’s defence splitting pass gave Bak her third and and moved Mendip into a 5-0 lead.

Slack defending allowed Downend to break away and Faith Flynn fired across the goal to make it 5-1. And shortly afterwards Mendip keeper Nicola O’Connell did well to get a hand to a shot from Alice Baker.

Despite the big lead, it seemed as if Mendip dozed off in the heat when Downend notched their third shortly after half-time.

Mendip reacted well and Clark lashed in a shot from outside the box to complete her treble.

Wing-back Erin Duff scored her first League goal for the club when a shot from the edge of the box managed to slip home to make it seven and 12 goals in just two games.

The PD&CL Building Services Girl of the Game was awarded to Josie Cherson, after playing in her first ever game as full-back.

Weston Mendip Reserves played their first Somerset County League game at home to Cheddar.

Emily Mitchell bagged the only goal for Mendip, who despite creating several chances eventually lost 4-1.

The girl of the game for Mendip Dannye Fear.

Mendip head coach Jack Edgar said: “it is great to see these players representing Mendip at senior level, having progressed through the club from our Under-10s.

“With such a strong junior section feeding through to the seniors we can look forward to a bright future.”