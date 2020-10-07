Weston must be ‘aggressive and energetic’ to pass Harrow test insists boss Bartlett

Weston attack against Swindon Supermarine in the FA Cup. Picture: Peter Barnes Archant

Weston manager Scott Bartlett insists his side will have to be “aggressive and energetic” in order to get the win at Harrow Borough.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Weston came from behind twice to beat Swindon Supermarine on penalties. Picture: Peter Barnes) Weston came from behind twice to beat Swindon Supermarine on penalties. Picture: Peter Barnes)

The Seagulls have endured a mixed start to the campaign with four points from their opening three Southern League games.

But Bartlett is positive they can put in another good performance, like last season’s 4-0 win over Harrow, and return to winning ways in the league at Earlsmead Stadium.

“We look forward to every game, we have a clear week of preparation ahead that we’ve not had for a while and that will be good for the group,” said Bartlett.

“Harrow will be another tough game, but one we are looking forward to. The game there last season was a turning point for us and we haven’t looked back since really.

Weston look to score at a wet soggy The Optima Stadium against Swindon Supermarine. Picture: Peter Barnes Weston look to score at a wet soggy The Optima Stadium against Swindon Supermarine. Picture: Peter Barnes

“We will have to be at full tilt, aggressive and energetic to get three points, but we are capable of doing so.”

Harrow have lost all four of their games so far and sit bottom of the Premier South table on the same number points as Merthyr.

But the Welsh club have decided to suspend playing until the start of the start of next season due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I didn’t even know Harrow were bottom,” added Bartlett.

“It’s irrelevant at this stage of the season, I don’t look at the table yet, it’s far too early. You only need a bit of bad luck and some injuries and you can find yourself bottom after three matches.

“Harrow will be working hard to stop us and will have players that can hurt us. We know we have quality and depth in our squad, so it’s more about us than them, that is my focus this week.”

Having come from behind twice in their FA Cup tie against Swindon Supermarine before winning on penalties, Weston progressed past the second qualifying round for the the third year in succession and will host Larkhall Athletic next week.

“As staff we will be fully prepared for Larkhall but our players won’t think about the FA Cup until 5.30pm on Saturday,” added Bartlett.

“It would be great to get another positive result and see us through into the next round.

“Every round there are cup upsets, we have seen a big upset in full-time Gloucester losing to Christchurch at the weekend and Winchester pushing Bath all the way so that’s proof that there are no easy games in the FA Cup. Larkhall will raise their game and we need to be ready for that.”