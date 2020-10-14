Laird: Weston need to put together ‘a string of results’

Scott Laird and Bob Flasket after Weston's 6-0 win over Dorchester Town. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston need to pick up a “string of results” starting against Wimborne Town on Saturday, says player-assistant manager Scott Laird.

The Seagulls secured a place in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round by thrashing Larkhall Athletic 6-0 on Tuesday, having already seen off Cowes Sports and Swindon Supermairne.

The emphatic win earned the club another £5,625 in prize money, taking their haul to £11,250 so far this season, and Laird said: “The FA Cup is great, we look forward to the draw on Thursday and it will be great for the club, fans and the people who follow us home and away.

“Opportunities like this don’t really come around too often for the fans and for the players as well. I’ve been lucky enough to play in the FA Cup in the later rounds.

“I’ve played in the fifth round a few times and it’s an amazing competition. For some of these lads it will be once, twice, maybe three times if they are lucky to get to the first round proper.

“Hopefully we will get a really good draw and anybody at home we will fancy ourselves.”

Dayle Grubb and James Waite, on loan from Cardiff City, scored hat-tricks in their win over The Larks, with Grubb scoring his first goals for the club since returning from Forest Green Rovers in the summer.

Grubb finished off a fine passing move for the opener, then doubled the lead from the spot before Waite chipped the visiting keeper.

It was 4-0 on 36 minutes as Grubb completed his hat-trick and Laird added: “It’s great for him to get off the mark and we all know now the goals will start flowing for Dayle.

“‘Wedge’ (James Waite) as well, it’s good for him to get off the mark properly and hopefully the goals start flowing for him too.

“That was the first time this season we got to play Nick McCootie, Mike Symons, Grubb and Waite together and an attacking four like that there is not much better than that, even in the Football League.”

Weston’s match with The Magpies is the second of three consecutive fixtures at The Optima Stadium and their first Southern League Premier South match in front of their fans since a 1-1 draw with Metropolitan Police on September 26.

“It’s good to be back at home,” said Laird. “Our first four games of the league, we’ve seen three of them away and only played one at home. It’s a hard place to come, we have a good pitch, we’ve got a good record and (Tuesday night) counts for nothing on Saturday.

“We need to put together a string of results in the league because that’s our bread and butter. That’s the most important thing to us, our league form, and Saturday is a really important game for us now.”