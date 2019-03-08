Weston need 'winning mentality' says Laird ahead of Walton trip

Player manager Scott Laird after Weston's game with Fareham Town in the FA Cup at The Optima Stadium Archant

Scott Laird has called on Weston to develop a winning mentality ahead of this weekend's game against Walton Casuals.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Seagulls recorded back to back wins for the first time this season thanks to a 3-0 victory over Fareham Town in the FA Cup and Laird was full of praise for his teammates who will host Merthyr Town in the next round.

"The boys have been excellent and we kept another clean sheet," he said.

"We are unbeaten, so we've got to keep that run going and not by keeping that run going by just trying to draw games, we want to keep winning and winning and winning.

"Winning is a habit, the winning mentality you get that into the club, get that into the fans, the people that work here, yourselves, everybody that supports us, you get into a winning mentality and you are all going in the right direction."

After Nick McCootie's winner over Beaconsfield Town, Laird knows another hard game awaits at the Elmbridge Xcel Sports Hub.

"It's going to be tough," he added. "You saw Beaconsfield in a similar position as Walton, they haven't won yet this season and it's hard to break them down, usually they're the most dangerous games.

"They are the ones you've got to worry about the most, than playing against the top boys.

"They're fighting, scrapping for their lives, virtually for their club, their positions as a footballer at that club. Because if it goes on a bit longer they are going to swap and change a few players (and) they will probably be on their last chance.

"It's an artificial pitch, so it's a different test for us again, like the Merthyr game. We have to go there fully prepared and right on it to come away with any sort of result."

Having reaching the FA Cup first round last season, before losing to Wrexham at The Optima Stadium, Laird says he hopes Weston can repeat that run.

"We want to go as far as we can," he added. "The FA Cup is magical to me, I've had some great stories in the FA Cup and I want these lads to experience that.

"We might not get to the upper rounds. I've been lucky enough to, but I think it's great for the club, the fans to bring in a big tie like Wrexham last year. We've got a few games to get to that, we got to be right at it and we are still not firing on all cylinders.

"We are not up to the standards we want, if we can tie that with the FA Cup and getting further, then brilliant."