So great to win says spot-on Crilley as Weston walking footballers head to nationals

David Harris sees his shot kept out by Glyn Graham Archant

Weston Over-50s Steve Crilley said 'it was great to get the win' after his late penalty defeated regional final opponents Saudersfoot to send them to the National Finals in Nottingham.

Weston Over 50s after their game with Saundersfoot Weston Over 50s after their game with Saundersfoot

Sean Golder scored for the West Wales side on the 3G pitch outside the Optima Stadium after a heavy deflection off Lach Geddes, before Neil Evett's equaliser sent the game to extra time.

Visiting goalie Glyn Graham, who broke his collarbone four weeks ago, was in inspired form with some sensationsal saves but was powerless to deny Crilley, who paid tribute to the visitors.

He said: "A very good defensive side, they broke us down, their goalkeeper was amazing, he couldn't go wrong could he?

"Luckily enough, I'll do what I can do and score goals."

Weston and Saudersfoot after their game which saw the hosts claim a 2-1 win Weston and Saudersfoot after their game which saw the hosts claim a 2-1 win

When asked what was going through his head before the spot kick, he added: "Nothing really. I'm quite cool with penalties, I've been taking them through my career from running and walking.

"I thought I'd knock it high and just put my foot though the ball."

With Weston now on their way to Nottingham, Crilley says he is looking forward to the action later on this month.

He added: "Walking football is new, it's up-and-coming, it's starting to get busier, starting to get more known and it's great for Weston Football Club.

Steve Crilley scores the games winning goal from the penalty spot Steve Crilley scores the games winning goal from the penalty spot

"Hopefully they can be ambassadors for it, we are doing well in all the other leagues so far, pretty much undefeated."

Teammate Neil Evett said: "It'll be fantastic, we're well up for that and there's no reason if we play like this, we know each other, there's no reason why we can't win. We go to look to win."

When asked what he thought of his goal, Evett laughed: "One of my better miss-kicks!

"I managed to catch it, it was passed to me by Crilley just perfectly and I saw the right corner and I managed just to get it in.

"The keeper did well to get his hand to it actually, but it just sneaked in."

Crilley ended the conversation with high praise for one man - Weston player-manager Geddes.

"He's just Mr Weston Walking Football isn't he?" he said.

"He is involved in all varieties of it I think he still supports Weston itself, the 11-a-side, the normal side and massive on the walking. A lot of hard work isn't it to do this and he always comes up trumps."