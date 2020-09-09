Weston over 50s recognised as one of the best team in the United Kingdom

Weston over 50's with the trophies they have won. Archant

Weston’s over-50s walking footballers have been recognised as one of the best teams in the country after being commended by the Walking Football Association.

The record-breaking team have won the Somerset League every year since 2017, lost only one game and conceded only two goals in total.

The Seagulls are currently the Gloucester League, WFA South West Super Cup and Highworth Cup holders and reached the WFA National cup finals for the first time in 2019.

The team includes John Hembrow, who plays for the over-60s WFA South West Regional team, as well as Lach Geddes, Neil Evett, Dave Harris, Mark Hooper and Steve Crilley, who all play for the over-50s Regional team who are the current champions.

Keith Seabourne, Mark Hudson, Jerry King, Gilles Parra, Ian Granger and Simon Telega complete the side.

Crilley said: “It is good to be recognised as one of the best teams, but we want to push ourselves further and keep improving.

“I look around our dressing room and think what a great bunch of players we have, the gaffer (Geddes) leads by example and we all know what we have to do.

“I’m really looking forward to the new season and for us to pick up where we left off.”