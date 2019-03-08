Weston Over-50s are ready for 'biggest competition in Britain' claims boss Geddes

Weston Walking Football over 50s ahead of the Regional Cup Final on September 1st Archant

Lach Geddes, manager of Weston Walking Football Over-50s, says they are ready for 'the biggest competition in Britain' as they compete in the Regional Final of the National Cup this Sunday, writes Josh Thomas.

Weston take on Saundersfoot from Tenby at 12pm on the Weston FC 3G pitch and Geddes says he hopes they can win the encounter, which will take them to Leicester.

"It's the biggest competition in Britain and obviously we are hoping to get through the finals, so we can really put our names on the map," he said.

Geddes explained to the Mercury how his side got to the regional final, which is for the South West and South Wales region.

"To start, you've got to be associated to the walking football and then we've played three games already to get to the regional finals," he said.

"It doesn't get any bigger than this and for the walking football fraternity, it's a bit like the FA Cup. It's everyone's dream to get there and we've only been going a couple of years.

"We are quite pleased because we won a couple of the leagues and a super cup. We are getting our acts together and totally enjoying it."

Geddes admits it would be the biggest honour the club would have if they won, adding: "It doesn't get much bigger at the moment than this.

"It will be great for the club if we can do it, because at the end of the day this team has been going for six-seven years and it would be nice to get ourselves on the map for playing good football."

Weston Over-50s train three times a week and player-manager Geddes says he enjoys being involved in the sport again.

"It's given us a second chance to enjoy ourselves and become 21 in our heads again," he said.

"I don't know how you can put it into words. It's so nice to be playing football again with your mates and getting the health benefits from it.

"It's an honour to be part of this team. We're a cracking team and a good bunch of blokes and to be honest with you I know you've got to work hard for it, but we are working hard for it.

"We deserve to get up to those finals, we will all be focusing on September 1 and hopefully do the South West proud and get up there to the finals. It will be fantastic."