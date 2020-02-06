Advanced search

Weston over-60s slip to second in Gloucester FA League

PUBLISHED: 12:30 06 February 2020

Weston over 60s ahead of their latest round of Gloucester FA League fixtures in the Cotswolds.

Weston over 60s were on the road again in the Cotswolds in town of Brimscombe for their latest round of the Gloucester FA League.

The first match was against Gloucester's Abbeymead Rovers and Weston started brightly and were moving the ball around well.

Abbeymead made some hefty challenges, but Weston kept their cool and took the lead when the ball was played to Keith Brown who turned and scored with a fine strike.

Rovers started to get more into the game and equalised before Weston regained the initiative by scoring twice more through Brown and Keith Seabourne.

After a five-minute break Weston were straight back in action against Wlitshire.

But after a good start, Weston went behind to what seemed a controversial goal.

However, appeals for handball were waved away.

Despite this the Seagulls upped their game and went all out for the equaliser but their play became a little stretched and Wiltshire scored a second near the end.

Weston would end their day with a game against Phoenix Blue from Cirencester.

Phoenix came with a game plan as they got players behind the ball and tried to play on the break.

Their tactics worked as they opened the scoring after one of the Phoenix players went down their right wing and his attempt somehow managed to creep into the Weston net.

But Dave Waterhouse picked the ball up in his own half and moved forward, before hitting a superb right-footed shot into the corner of the Phoenix goal to level the scores.

Acting manager Richard Bourton was reasonably pleased with the style of play but was disappointed with the points tally.

These results mean the Weston over-60s have dropped into second position in the league table, one point behind new leaders Wiltshire.

