Weston have secured funding to help cover pitch maintenance costs

Weston have been playing at The Optima Stadium since August 2004. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston have been awarded a £5,000 Pitch Preparation Fund grant, which has been set up in support of the game, from the Premier League, The Football Association and the Government’s Football Foundation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This amount, combined with generous donations from supporters, staff and players from The Optima Stadium maintenance fundraiser, will help to get the pitch match-fit for when it is safe to play football again, following Government advice.

The Fund is helping to provide grants to clubs that have lost out on normal revenue streams during this difficult period.

Clubs and other organisations are also being given access to the Football Foundation Groundskeeping Community.

This is a free online resource the Foundation developed with The FA and the Grounds Management Association, containing advice and guidance, which can be signed up at https://thefa.hivelearning.com/groundskeeping.

Oli Bliss, Managing Director of Weston, said: “We are very greatful for the Football Foundation, Premier League, The FA and the Government’s Football Foundation

to support our club in this way.

“During such uncertain times this grant of £5000 has meant that we can carry on with much needed close season pitch improvements.“

Robert Sullivan, Interim Chief Executive of the Football Foundation, said: “This is a vital grant to help Weston get their pitch match-fit.

“The Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation exists to help provide quality infrastructure at the lower-levels of the game.

“Pitch Preparation Fund grants like this one are giving a helping hand to clubs across the country to get their playing surfaces ready for when the game is allowed to begin again following government advice.”