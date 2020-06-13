Advanced search

Weston have secured funding to help cover pitch maintenance costs

PUBLISHED: 17:05 13 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:05 13 June 2020

Weston have been playing at The Optima Stadium since August 2004. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston have been playing at The Optima Stadium since August 2004. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Weston have been awarded a £5,000 Pitch Preparation Fund grant, which has been set up in support of the game, from the Premier League, The Football Association and the Government’s Football Foundation.

This amount, combined with generous donations from supporters, staff and players from The Optima Stadium maintenance fundraiser, will help to get the pitch match-fit for when it is safe to play football again, following Government advice.

The Fund is helping to provide grants to clubs that have lost out on normal revenue streams during this difficult period.

Clubs and other organisations are also being given access to the Football Foundation Groundskeeping Community.

This is a free online resource the Foundation developed with The FA and the Grounds Management Association, containing advice and guidance, which can be signed up at https://thefa.hivelearning.com/groundskeeping.

Oli Bliss, Managing Director of Weston, said: “We are very greatful for the Football Foundation, Premier League, The FA and the Government’s Football Foundation

to support our club in this way.

“During such uncertain times this grant of £5000 has meant that we can carry on with much needed close season pitch improvements.“

Robert Sullivan, Interim Chief Executive of the Football Foundation, said: “This is a vital grant to help Weston get their pitch match-fit.

“The Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation exists to help provide quality infrastructure at the lower-levels of the game.

“Pitch Preparation Fund grants like this one are giving a helping hand to clubs across the country to get their playing surfaces ready for when the game is allowed to begin again following government advice.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Thatchers are offering £1million worth of free cider

Thatchers will offer free cider to pubs and bars across the UK.

Weston house fire was ‘accidental’

House fire at Drove Road Picture: Nick Page Hayman

PICTURES: Black Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront

Black Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Weston’s shops ready to open again following easing of lockdown

Meadow Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston to star in TV drama on Salisbury novichok poisonings

The Salisbury Poisonings is showing on BBC One on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Most Read

Thatchers are offering £1million worth of free cider

Thatchers will offer free cider to pubs and bars across the UK.

Weston house fire was ‘accidental’

House fire at Drove Road Picture: Nick Page Hayman

PICTURES: Black Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront

Black Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Weston’s shops ready to open again following easing of lockdown

Meadow Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston to star in TV drama on Salisbury novichok poisonings

The Salisbury Poisonings is showing on BBC One on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston have secured funding to help cover pitch maintenance costs

Weston have been playing at The Optima Stadium since August 2004. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston’s Sovereign Shopping Centre to open on Monday

Measures have been put in place to make sure the Sovereign Shopping Centre is safe for customers. Picture: Sovereign Shopping Centre

Hospitality and leisure businesses prepare to reopen doors next month

Weston Grand Pier.Picture: Weston Grand Pier

Double-decker bus catch fire on M5

A double-decker bus caught fire on the M5 this afternoon (Friday). Picture: Mark Kidner

QUIZ: Landmarks quiz round five

Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. High up in High Street. Picture : WESTON MERCURY
Drive 24