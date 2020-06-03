Weston make promise to all supporters saying there will be no rise on ticket prices

Weston fans occupying a jam-packed North Stand at The Optima Stadium. (Picture: Will.T.Photography) Archant

Weston have assured their supporters there will be no increase on all season tickets and gate prices for fans attending matches next season.

As for current season ticket holders, they will see their prices for next year’s campaign decreased as a thank you for their loyal support.

“We have also been conscious, that we have not given any update for last season’s ticket holders and also the new prices for the 20/21 season,” said Operations Director Neil Keeling.

“This was pending with the new season start date being confirmed.

“We are still waiting confirmation, but we would like to confirm to you that we will be holding all season ticket prices and gate prices for the 20/21 season and as a thank you to all of our 19/20 season ticket holders for supporting us during this difficult time, we will be offering a reduced rate season ticket.

“More details on this will be clarified when we know start dates for the league.”

Weston have also said new home and away kits are in process and passed on their thanks to their “overwhelming” response to all the people who donated to their JustGiving page after looking to raise £10,000 and help the club move forward in the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Its been well reported by the government, that locking the country down, is easier than starting it all up again and for us, as a well run football club, this is very real and challenging,” added Keeling.

“We have a proud history and will do all that we can to make sure there is an even brighter future.

“We need all the help we can get, and this is why we decided to put out a ‘cry for help’, through our just giving page, which was released on the 5 May.

“We didn’t take this decision likely, as we understand all the pressures everyone is under, with potential loss of jobs and reduced income through furlough schemes.

“But the response so far, has been overwhelming and we are not far off hitting 50% of our intended target, if we can hit 10K, then we will be giving 10% to NHS charities.

“Im pleased to inform you we have all ready, put some of the monies to good use, in covering and creating a hatch for the supporters kitchen.”

Another JustGiving project saw Weston Walking Footballers raise £570 for Weston Hospital.