Weston bring back Dayle Grubb to the club following release from Forest Green

Dayle Grubb scoring one of his 95 goals for Weston. Picture: Will T Photography. Archant

Weston have announced the return of Dayle Grubb on a four-year contract, following his release from Forest Green Rovers.

Grubb ended his time with The Seagulls to sign for Forest Green in January 2018 after making 360 appearances, scoring 95 goals and providing 105 assists during his nine-year stay with the club.

And after a couple of years with the Football League side, Grubb, where the 29-year-old winger went on to play 72 times and score 12 goals and supply nine assists during his time with Rovers, arrives at The Optima Stadium after ending a two-and-a-half in Gloucestershire in June.

“It’s been a long process but I am delighted to be here,” said Grubb.

“There was lots to think about, I’d worked very hard to get into the English Football League and had established myself so I had a lot to consider before moving back to part time football.

“In the end it boiled down to looking hard at my long term future, I know the gaffer and Lairdy well and Weston is my club.

“I was always prepared to listen to what they had to say. I have been considering different offers and options whilst doing pre-season with the squad and I’m looking forward to getting back to it.”

After beginning his career in the Bristol City academy, leaving them at the age of 16 in 2007, Grubb made his Weston debut, under Andy Gurney, during the 2008-2009 season, before becoming part of their Somerset Premier Cup-winning sides in 2011 and 2012, as well as winning supporters’ Player of the Year in 2013 and Players’ Player of the Year in 2016.

He also captained the Seagulls during the 2015-2016 season and wore the armband in periods of the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 season.

His incredible form during the first half of the 2017-2018 season saw him included amongst the likes of Christian Doidge and England international Harry Kane as one of the top scorers in English football to pave a move to Forest Green in the winter of 2018.

“This is obviously a fantastic signing and I’m really pleased to be able to bring Dayle back to Weston,” said manager Scott Bartlett.

“Grubby needs no introduction and I am delighted he has decided his future lies back with his home town club.

“We have had a stroke of luck with this one as his move to us coincides with a relocation back to the area and his plan to work here outside of football.

“Dayle was brilliant for Forest Green and quickly established himself as one of the best attacking players in League Two.

“We were staggered initially that he was without another league club but these are difficult times for clubs and there are many players like Dayle considering their options outside of the professional game.

“We have had to be patient and respectful in waiting for him to make such a big decision because he had some good offers in the English Football League, and National League pyramid. He has looked at the bigger picture in terms of his overall future in and out of football.”

Bartlett has been busy this summer with the signings of Matt Jones, Lewis Hall, Kieran Thomas and Jacob Cane, but the capture of Grubb has left the former Forest Green Academy Manager amazed of the deal to bring the former midfielder back to the club

He added: “In all honesty we didn’t think we would get him but like with Lairdy last season and Keiran Thomas and Jacob Cane recently, if you don’t ask you don’t get and we hung in there, chipped away and eventually wore him down with our enthusiasm and a bit of love.

“Clearly the length of contract was a big factor for Dayle in an otherwise unstable industry and I must give credit to the board for allowing us to get this done.

“Like we have said many times before, we can’t and won’t compete financially with everyone and anyone that comes here does so within our pay structure.

“Lairdy and myself are fortunate that our club is so well run that we can offer stability which is important to us as management and our players.

“I’m sure you will join me in welcoming Dayle back to the club and hope you can see us in action as soon as possible.”