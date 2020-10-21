Weston will be ready for a ‘huge cup tie’ at Eastleigh

Weston secured a place in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup at Eastleigh after beating Larkhall Athletic at The Optima Stadium. Picture: Peter Barnes Archant

Weston’s FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie at Eastleigh this weekend will be a “huge task”, says manager Scott Bartlett.

The Seagulls have scored 11 goals and conceded two in earlier ties against Cowes Sports, Swindon Supermarine and Larkhall Athletic.

And Bartlett insists he will have his side prepared for Saturday, promising they will give everything to reach the first round proper.

“Eastleigh are one of the big hitters in the National League so it’s a great game for us, it’s a nice pitch, a great ground with good people and above all a good opportunity to show what we can do,” said Bartlett.

“It’s not easy to get into the first round proper but we are 90 minutes away and will give it our best shot.

“We have an experienced core that have played in many games like this before, we will do our best for our supporters.”

The Spitfires have picked up two wins and two draws from their opening four matches and will aim to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign.

“They are big and powerful and have made a good start to the season,” added Bartlett.

“I worked in the National League and League Two for years, I am fully respectful of the level, they will be professional, organised and hard to beat but what a game it would be for us to win. An underdog will go through this weekend, why not us?

“They are a good group, extremely hardworking and want to do well for the club so there is no issue but on Saturday (agaist Wimborne) we came up short and it’s a missed opportunity.

“That will hurt them until we play again but I have every faith in the squad. We are looking forward to putting that right, it’s a huge task ahead of course but it’s exactly the type of game we need.

“There can be no margin for error, we must concentrate for 90 minutes. It’s a challenge that we are looking forward to.”

When asked what the FA Cup journey means to him and jhis team, Bartlett said: “It means a lot, we have worked together and improved the club on and off the pitch in the last year, going a step further in the FA Cup would help us even more.

“We are careful not to bank on a cup run but as management and players we are competitive and want to do well. “(Scott) ‘Lairdy’ and I know how much a high profile cup run can mean, we feel a huge responsibility to do well and will be working night and day to make sure we are as prepared as we can be.”