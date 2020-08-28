Advanced search

Weston to start Southern Premier South 2020-21 season at Dorchester Town

PUBLISHED: 17:21 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:31 28 August 2020

Weston have picked up four wins from thier six pre-season friendlies so far this summer. Pictue: Will.T.Photography

Weston will begin the Southern League Premier Division South 2020-21 season at Dorchester Town, coincidentally the last game they played in the null and voided 2019-2020 campaign, on Saturday September 19

The Seagulls will then welcome Metropolitan Police to The Optima Stadium a week later on September 26.

Away trips to Tiverton Town and Harrow Borough will follow in the two weeks after their opener against The Magpies.

Notable dates for supporters to put in their diaries, includes a Boxing Day home match with Taunton Town, before visiting Truro City on January 2.

Weston will then end their campaign at Poole Town on May 8, five days after hosting Truro City.

“We honestly don’t care who we play and when, but now we have the fixtures we can plan for them,” said manager Scott Bartlett.

“I would have liked a home game to start but it’s not to be.

“To be away both first game, over New Year and last game is unusual but it’s not a big deal.

“Dorchester away is fairly local, is a terrific ground with good staff and players and will be a good test for us.

“Ironically it was the last league fixture we played but that’s football for you, I would hope we will take a good Seagull army contingent with us to that one.

“We can only judge the fixtures on paper at this stage, I wouldn’t disrespect anyone by saying it’s a tough or easy start so I don’t over analyse it, we play everyone twice and I can’t wait to get going.”

