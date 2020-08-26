Avery and McCootie among goals as Weston record win over Bristol City XI

Nick McCootie opened the scoring for Weston in their 2-1 victory over Bristol City XI. Picture: Will.T.Photography Archant

Sam Avery scored his first goal for Weston as they stunned a Bristol City XI in front of a sold-out crowd at The Optima Stadium.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Avery struck The Seagulls second from six-yards-out after Nick McCootie had opened the scoring just after half-time.

The Robins picked up a consolation seven minutes from time to set a grandstand finish but the Southern Premier South side held on to record consective friendly wins.

Like Monday’s victory at Slimbridge Scott Bartlett made seven changes with only Luke Purnell, Ryan Jones, Jacob Cane and Mike Symons keeping their places.

There were returns for Greg Tindle, who took back the captain’s armband from Purnell, Kieran Thomas, Chris Knowles, Avery, McCootie, Scott Laird and Dayle Grubb.

However there was no place for goalscorers from Monday night as Matt Jones had to settle for a place on the bench and Bailey Kempster was not included in the squad.

Weston came into the match in front of 300 fans, which was the first time since 11 February against Wimborne Town they had played in front of their own supporters, after the Football Association annouced only 15% of a stadum’s capacity would be allowed to be filled for clubs in steps three to six between August 22 and 30.

And it was the visitors who attempted to spoil the party, in their fourth meeting between the two sides in six years, as they started the better and they could have taken the lead inside the first five minutes but Purnell was able to get down quickly to hold a testing shot.

City carried on with their good start and went close again but this time they could only see their effort go wide before the hosts turned on the style and went close through McCootie.

Grubb was able turn away from his man before finding McCootie, who used his pace to get away from the defence, but his powerful right-footed effort was pushed away by Joe Wollacott.

In the 36th minute a beautiful move involving Jones, Knowles, Laird and Thomas saw the ball find its way to Grubb but the former Forest Green Rovers winger could only fire over with the outside of his foot.

Wollacott denied McCootie again two minutes when the former Chippenham Town forward could only roll the ball into his arms.

Jones then fired his strike over the bar before Knowles did the same as half-time arrived goaless.

And four minutes into the second half McCootie broke the deadlock to give Weston a well deserved lead.

Academy star Ryan Jones was able to beat his man and his excellent cross was slotted home by McCootie on the line.

Laird went close again but once again Wollacott was in the right place at the right to deny the former Preston North End man but Bartlett’s side didn’t have to wait to long before they got their second.

Grubb’s corner was met by Avery and he was able to smash home on the volley to double Weston’s lead in the 71st minute.

Bartlett made a number of changes to once again freshen his side and give his youth players experience.

And in the 83rd minute Dean Holden’s side scored a consolation after their forward was played in and he fired across Purnell to half the scores and give the Championship side a chance to get something from the game.

But the night belonged to Weston and they held onto their lead to cap off a fantastic couple of days for Bartlett and his team.

Luke Purnell, Kieran Thomas, Ryan Jones, Chris Knowles, (Lloyd Humphries, 64), Sam Avery, (Luc Noble, 81), Greg Tindle (C), (Aaron Parsons, 64), Nick McCootie, (Ben Griffith, 81), Scott Laird, (Matt Jones, 71), Mike Symons, Dayle Grubb and Jacob Jagger-Cane (Sam Hendy, 71)

Goals:

Weston: Nick McCootie 49 and Sam Avery 71